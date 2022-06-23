Might this have been the greatest overall season in North Shore sports history?
More teams in The Salem News coverage area — 15 — won MIAA state (or, two cases) New England championships during the 2021-22 school year. A dozen different sports were represented by a half-dozen different schools. Seven of those came from one school: St. John’s Prep (which also captured the New England mountain biking championship last fall, but that is not an officially recognized MIAA sport).
All of these team titles don’t even include dual meet crowns, state relay titles, or individual championships won in sports such as wrestling, track and field, skiing or swimming.
It was a remarkable 10-month stretch for our local high school teams that we’re not likely to see a repeat of anytime soon — or perhaps ever.
Need a quick refresher on which teams emerged at the top of the pack in their respective sports? Here’s a quick recap of all 15 titlists in order that they won their crowns:
1. St. John’s Prep golf
The Eagles got the state championship run rolling in late October, capturing their first crown since 2015 with a two-stroke victory over second place Wellesley. Playing at Wentworth Hills Golf Club in Plainville, they got a 3-over par from senior captain Alex Landry to help guide the squad to its 15th state golf title.
2. St. John’s Prep cross country
At Wrentham’s 5K course, the Eagles captured top honors in Division 1 All-State cross country for the third straight season. The Eagles picked up 97 points behind the efforts of Nathan Lopez and Charlie Tuttle, who placed third and fourth individually in a time of 15:23.
3. Hamilton-Wenham girls soccer
Jane Maguire, the Cape Ann League Baker MVP and Division 4 Player of the Year, teamed with Claire Nistl to give the Generals (18-1-2) a powerful 1-2 scoring punch. Stewart Bernard was the last line of defense in goal for second seeded Hamilton-Wenham, which won the Div. 4 championship, 2-1, over top seeded Cohasset on Nistl’s overtime marker.
4. Ipswich volleyball
As the top seed in the Division 4 playoffs, the Tigers blasted through their playoff competition much as they had done during the regular season, culminating their 22-1 season with a 3-0 sweep of Medway in the championship final. Co-captains Claire O’Flynn and Liz Linkletter were the leaders for Ipswich’s first-ever volleyball crown.
5. Pingree football
Following a literal last-second triumph over Dexter Southfield the previous weekend, the Highlanders capped off an unbeaten season by winning the New England Prep School’s Mark Conroy Bowl with a thrilling 34-33 win over Canterbury. Backup quarterback Alex Thierault threw three touchdown passes, including the OT winner, as Pingree finished 9-0.
6. Swampscott football
Super Bowl champions in 2019, the Big Blue were eager to defend their crown after the COVID-altered 2020 season did not have a playoff round. Behind workhorse running back Xaviah Bascon they did so convincingly, winning the Northeastern Conference Lynch crown, then captured four wins en route to another Division 5 crown — giving up less than 9 points in three of those, including the 14-7 title game triumph over North Reading.
7. Marblehead football
Finishing off the greatest season in the program history, the Magicians finished a perfect 12-0 after knocking out North Attleboro, 35-28, at Gillette Stadium. Quarterback Josh Robertson was the Player of the Year in the NEC and junior Connor Cronin erupted in the playoffs, including 10 catches for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the title tilt, the last of those an 83-yard score with under three-and-a-half minutes to play.
8. St. John’s Prep wrestling
‘Dominance’ isn’t a strong enough word for the Prep wrestlers; ‘decimation’ or ‘destruction’ of its opponents are more like it. A 32-0 regular season record was just the tip of the iceberg as the Eagles crushed the Division 1 state tournament field, finishing with 198.5 points to run away with their first championship behind championship performances from Alex Schaeublin (113 lbs.), Tyler Knox (126), Rawson Iwanicki (152) and Jack Blizard (220). Bettering even that, they went out and won the New England Championships in Providence, with Iwanicki and Knox also winning individual NE crowns.
9. Masconomet gymnastics
With sophomore Bella Misiura and freshman Meri Brandt posting high scorers all season and senior captain Emma Quirk and junior Greta Mowers among those also performing well each time out, the Chieftains won their third straight state title by accumulating 149.325 at the state meet in Algonquin. A second place individual performance from Misiura (38.125) and a third place showing from Brandt (38.025) helped pave the way.
10. St. John’s Prep skiing
After finishing as state runners-up several times in the past, the Eagles to a first place finish at Wachusett Mountain in early March. The North Shore Ski League titlists got great runs from brothers Tim and Josh Haarmann, Owen Gandt, Sam Charette, and Peyton McKee en route to victory.
11. St. John’s Prep swimming and diving
A dynasty in every sense of the word, St. John’s won its sixth straight title in the pool and 15th in the last 16 seasons by piling up 266 points at Boston University. Senior captain Jake Thomas won the 100 breaststroke in 57.68 and placed second in the 200 IM (1:54.28) as the Eagles earned points up and down their depth-filled lineup en route to another title.
12. St. John’s Prep hockey
As the state’s top ranked team for much of the regular season, the Eagles (22-3) fulfilled their playoff prophecy by winning five games en route to raising the state championship hardware on the ice at TD Garden for the fourth time ever and first time since 2015. Captain Tommy Sarni erupted for four goals and two assists in the Eagles’ 6-2 title triumph over Xaverian.
13. Masconomet girls tennis
An unbeaten season culminated with a thrilling ending as the Chieftains won their first state championship with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Westborough this past Saturday at the duPont Tennis Courts at MIT. With the match tied at 2-2 and the first doubles match determining who would win the Division 2 crown, Masconomet’s Maya Klink and Shaylee Moreno rallied for a dramatic 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 triumph to bring home the hardware.
14. Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis
At approximately the same time on the same surface at MIT, the Generals completed their own unbeaten championship season with a 4-1 victory over Wareham for the Division 4 crown. Tied at 1-1, Naomi Provost won her match at second singles, 7-5 6-1, followed seconds later by senior teammates Nora Gamber and Brynn McKechnie at first doubles, 6-0, 7-6, to officially give Hamilton-Wenham the top spot in the state.
15. St. John’s Prep lacrosse
The defending Division 1 state champions made it their mission to repeat, were the heavy favorite to do so, and accomplished their mission with an 11-5 takedown of Catholic Conference rival BC High this past Tuesday at Worcester State. The Eagles got plenty of scoring (Jimmy Ayers, Tommy Sarni, Jake Vana, Charlie Wilmot, et. al.), great defense from goalie Teddy Cullinane, Connor Kelly, Tim Haarman, Christian Rooney, Luca Winter, Nolan Philpott and more, and make sure everyone knew who the best team in the state was for a second straight year.
