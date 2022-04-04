Cali and Maci Abbatessa are both Salem News indoor track all-stars and compete in the same event: the shot put. But the sisters from Danvers throw for different schools.
Cali is a junior captain for the Falcons while Maci is a sophomore standout at Essex Tech.
It comes naturally since both parents were shot putters. Their mom, Stacey, threw both indoors and outdoors in track at Danvers High while dad Mitch was a standout thrower for the Tanners, qualifying for all-states his senior year. When the family gathers at the supper table it’s a good bet the topic of weight throws will come up.
“We have a family group chat and the conversation often turns to what we threw that day,” said Cali. “When Maci does better it really motivates me, especially since she’s younger. We’re rivals, but it’s all in the spirit of fun, and we really want each other to succeed.”
The girls first became interested in the sport when they participated in the middle school track program in Danvers. Cali tried it first, and soon Maci was throwing, too.
“Cali started with the shot when she was in sixth grade, and I watched her, “ said Maci. “I figured I could do that, and do it better. We both wound up going to states that winter right before COVID shut everything down. It’s funny, but I immediately thought I’d be good at it.”
Maci’s best throw this winter was 30-feet-3.25-inches, and she placed 13th overall at Division 4 states. She always knew she wanted to go to Essex Tech, first thinking about the culinary arts program because she loves to cook, but then settled on electrical.
Cali, meanwhile, is a captain at Danvers and was second at the NEC Championship meet and eighth at Division 2 states. Her personal record throw was 29-feet-9.5-inches.
“We’re competitive and always tell each other what we throw. Cali does spring track, too, while I play softball. She’ll continue to do the shot and add the discus,” said Maci. “I personally enjoy the shot more than the discus because it’s all about strength and technique. If you don’t have good form you’re not going to get good results.”
“I think it’s kind of cool actually that we do the same event,” added Cali. “I knew all along that she was going to go to Tech; it’s a better fit for her. She’s good at what she does, and when I was in 8th grade and she was in 7th we both went to states and competed against each other. She was fourth or fifth while I was 11th or 12th.”
Danvers High track coach Jeff Bartlett said Cali has been a leader since her first day on the team, and although it’s a cliche to say that she’s an extension of the coaching staff, Abbatessa is really like having another coach out there.
“She helps promote a culture of working hard but enjoying the process, too,” said Bartlett. “The girls on the team look up to Cali and respect her for her consistency, dedication and accountability.
“Throwing events tend to fly under the radar during a track meet, but there’s a lot of tension and drama going on that people miss if they’re not playing attention because there’s nowhere to hide in the throwing circle. Cali is able to block all of that out and focus on doing her best.”
Mitch volunteered to help the track program out at Danvers High last winter and also served as a volunteer for girls soccer because Cali is on the team. He is now a certified track official. He said while the girls were exposed to the sport at an early ago he and his wife never pressured them to do it.
“I coached track over the years including a stint with Phil Sheridan and Mike Eon in Peabody,” Mitch said. “I also coached in Malden where I teach and used to take CAli and Maci with me for weekend practices when they were young. They’d run around and have fun. I stopped coaching for a while when they got a little older because I was missing their games.
“(But) we never pushed them to go out for track or try the shot put,” he added. “We think it’s great they enjoy it, offer encouragement, and are happy they’re doing well.”
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN