Hamilton's first hit of Wednesday's Intertown Twilight League championship Game 3 was a loud one — but by the time it came off Will Frain's bat, Manchester had all but extended the series.
The Mariners jumped out to a five run lead and Zach Abbott held the defending champion Generals hitless over the first 10 outs on their way to a 6-1 victory to stay alive and force Game 4 this Saturday. It's a best-of-five set so if Manchester extends once again, this summer's champion would be crowned on Sunday.
Will Frain's solo homer in the bottom of the fourth erased Abbott's no-hitter and shutout bid, but the righthander from St. A's didn't allow any more damage. The Generals managed three more hits and got two men on in the sixth, but a double play ball ended that threat. In all, Abbott's line read like a perfect stopper: complete game, four hits, five strikeouts and a mere one walk.
Luke McClintock out of Babson got the ball for Hamilton and threw six innings while conceding seven hits and fanning four. He walked eight, though, which helped the Mariners break the seal with one in the third and add four in the fourth to take command.
James McKenna went 3-for-5 and scored twice for Manchetser while Sachem Ramos drove in a pair. Caulin Rogers added two hits, including a double, and a run scored from the leadoff spot and Rusty Tucker and Tommy Elliot both added base knocks.
The Generals, who are looking to repeat as ITL champs after ending a 31-year drought 12 months ago, saw Frain got 2-for-3 with Carter Coffey and Nick Freni getting the other hits. Mark Roselli threw a shutout frame in relief and struck out a pair.