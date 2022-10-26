Most golfers dream about making one hole-in-one in their lifetime. Or, next to that, of at least observing one hole-in-one.
But in the case of Salem Country Club members Steve Freyer and John Fallon, they got to experience both of those thrills within seconds of each other while playing their home course recently.
Teeing off on the 154-yard 12th hole, the 76-year-old Freyer sank his 7-iron shot on the well bunkered hole, much to the jubilation of Fallon and playing partners Bill Leaver and Dick Goodenough.
After a couple minutes of celebration and congratulations, Fallon, 75, was next up, and his 7-iron shot rolled in on top of Freyer’s.
That was followed by more bedlam on No. 12 tee, as well as on No. 13 tee (directly behind the 12th green) among the Neals foursome, all of whom had a clear view of the history-making achievement.
“I’ve been playing golf for 63 years,” Freyer, a sports and broadcast agent, said, “and I’d never seen two holes-in-one in the same group, let alone 2 holes-in-one on back-to-back shots. Heck, I’d only had one ace before this one, and I was happy to have gotten the one. Then to get a second, and this way, well, it was nothing short of amazing.”
“Someone said they read in Golf Digest that the odds were 17 million-to-1 that two golfers in the same group would make holes-in-one,” said Fallon, a retired physician and healthcare executive. “So I can’t imagine what the odds are for players in the same group making successive hole-in-ones one swing after the other. I’m just thrilled Steve and I did what we did.”
A Google search revealed that what Freyer and Fallon accomplished has indeed happened before. According to London-based website Golfplunk, two players did exactly what Fallon-Freyer did in 2019 at Foxhills Golf Course outside London. Nine years earlier, two San Diego-area golfers accomplished the same feat at Bernardo Heights Country Club, according to an Associated Press report.
Feyer and Fallon have a regular noontime game at Salem weekdays with Bill Leaver and Dick Goodenough. On the historic occasion here, Leaver hit first and bunkered his tee shot. Then Freyer swung.
“My ball landed short, with the flag back left on the upper level,” Freyer recounted. “It rolled past the flag, went up the slope and rolled back down into the cup. I couldn’t believe it. We all loved it.
"And I said, 'We can move on; I’ve won the hole in our match.'”
Not exactly.
After everyone calmed down and returned to the match at hand (Leaver/Freyer versus Fallon/Goodenough) it was Fallon’s turn.
“I realized we had lost the hole,” said Fallon, “but I wanted to make the best shot after Steve’s that I could. I’m grateful I made a good pass at the ball.
"My shot, a 7-iron like Steve’s, had a different angle to the flag. It had a little draw, landed past the hole, then came back to the cup and fell in. So hard to believe."
Fallon doubled up on Freyer; this was his fourth career ace and his third at his home club, the other coming on Kernwood’s ninth. Freyer’s first also came on Salem’s four-bunkered 12th.
Fallon has made his four spanning the last 20 years; Freyer’s first came 25 years ago.
Both celebrants are proving age does not have to hold you back on the golf course; they both score between 80 and 85 regularly.
“We love the game, our friendships and our great golf course,” said Freyer. “We are all blessed and we know it.”
“Our golf games keep us young in a way,” added Fallon. “The four of us have been doing this weekly match for about four years. We certainly hope it keeps going for another four years or more.”
His fourth hole-in-one was an exciting part of Fallon’s week. A few days later he gave away his daughter, Jennifer, to Michael Hanifan at a spectacular wedding and reception at – you guessed it – Salem Country Club.
“A week I’ll never forget,” Fallon declared.