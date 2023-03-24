BEVERLY — Senior Alessio Luciani ended one of the wildest games in NCAA men's playoff hockey history with a power play goal at 6:34 of overtime Friday afternoon, giving the Adrian Bulldogs an 8-7 victory over the University of New England in a Frozen Four semifinal at Endicott College's Bourque Arena.
With the Michigan-based school on the man advantage after UNE's Chad Merrell was called for controversial 5-minute spearing major, Luciani took a pass from teammate Ty Ennis, cut in front of Nor'Easters goaltender Billy Girard and going far post to net the game-winner.
Luciani admitted he didn't wake up Friday morning thinking he'd score one of the biggest goals in program history.
"As a kid you grow up playing in the street or the basement (and) you hope you're the guy who socres that game-winning goal in a big moment," said the Toronto native. "The guys made some big plays and I was able to finish it off."
Defending national champion (25-4-2), the No. 3 team in the nation, advances to Sunday's title game back at Bourque Arena (7 p.m.) against Hobart — which beat host Endicott, 3-1, in the nightcap.
UNE, ranked 10th, ended its campaign at 21-7-2.
I've never experienced anything like this," said Adrian head coach Adam Krug, brother of former Bruins' defenseman Torey Krug. "I'm so proud of our guys, because we totally couldn't packed it in ... but our guys stuck with it. They believed in our message to stay positive and believe."
In a wild third period that saw two squads combine for six goals, Adrian erased a two-goal deficit thanks to a pair of goals by Ennis ("the best player on the ice tonight" said Krug) and one by Ryan Pitoscia to take a 6-5 lead with under 10 minutes to go.
A strong forecheck by UNE behind the Bulldogs' net led to an opportunity out front that captain Daniel Winslow buried, tying the game. The Nor'Easters then took the lead 51 seconds later on Jared Christy's 13th goal of the season.
But Adrian rallied to tie the game with its goalie pulled when Pitoscia popped one in off a scramble in front of UNE goalie Girard (36 saves) with just 69 seconds left in regulation.
University of New England head coach Kevin Swallow said this contest was "twice as wild" as his team's last performance, a 5-4 OT upset of the nation's top ranked squad, Utica, in the NCAA quarterfinals.
"Just the momentum swings and changes that happened," said Swallow. "They scored, we scored a bunch in a row, they came rolling back, we take the lead late in the third, and they come back to tie it up ... then no comment about overtime."
Trailing by one after 20 minutes, the Nor'Easters (22-6-2) scored five straight goals in a span of 14 minutes and 26 seconds, with the last four of those coming in the second period. Defenseman Alex Sheedy's snapshot through traffic on the power play tied it up just 1:09 into the frame before teammate Dawson Ellis — who was on the Adrian roster last season — gave UNE its first lead 68 seconds later.
Merrell converted on an odd-man rush to make it 4-2 exactly four minutes later, and defenseman Collin Heinold scored on another screen shot to chase Bulldogs goalie Nic Tallarico (15 saves on 20 shots) from his crease, replaced by Dershahn Stewart.
Freshman Jacob Suede gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead just 3:50 into the contest when he buried a one-timer from the low slot. Teammate Riley Murphy connected for his 17th tally 10 minutes later, ripping a shot over the glove hand of Girard short side. The Nor'Easters got one before the first period ended, though, with Garrett Devine tipping Heinold's shot from the left point home.
Adrian 8, University of New England 7 (OT)
NCAA Frozen Four semifinal
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Adrian;2;1;4;1;8
UNE;1;4;2;0;7
First period: A, Jacob Suede (Ty Ennis, Cam Bablak), 3:50; A, Riley Murphy (Jaden Sholds), 13:53; UNE, Garrett Devine (Collin Heinold, Shea Courtmanche), ppg, 16:10.
Second period: UNE, Alex Sheehy (Logan DiScanio, Courtmanche), ppg, 1:09; UNE, Dawson Ellis (Jake Fuss, Jared Christy), 2:17; UNE, Chad Merrell (Ryan Kuzmich, Devine), 6:17; UNE, Heinold (Fuss, Merrell), 10:26; A, Bradley Somers (Murphy, Wendt), 14:55.
Third period: A, Ty Ennis (Matus Spodniak, Jaden Shields), ppg, :45; A, Pitoscia (un), shg, 7:52; A, Ennis (Suede, Zachary Heintz), 10:06; UNE, Dan Winslow (DiScanio), 15:00; UNE, Christy (Fuss), 15:51; A, Pitoscia (Somers), 6x5, 18:51.
Overtime: A, Alessio Luciani (Ennis, Spodniak), ppg, 6:34.
Saves: A, Nic Tallarico 15; Dershahn Stewart 13; UNE, Billy Girard 36.
Records: UNE, 21-7-2; A, 25-4-2.