Unlike most other high schools across the North Shore, Pingree didn’t have the opportunity to play much basketball this past winter.
On the girls side of things, the Highlanders did field a team. But due to the ongoing restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, that team was only allowed to practice on a limited basis while competing in a handful of scrimmages that served as their only real games. They’re undoubtedly eager to get back on the court in November for a more normalized season — and one look at their recent run of success in the North Shore Summer Hoops League at Plains Park in Danvers proves that.
Led by a dedicated group of athletes and their two senior captains — Lexi Garcia and Avery Robillard — Pingree dominated this summer en route to an unbeaten streak that stretched through the regular season all the way up to the title game. On Thursday evening, they were finally knocked off by Peabody by six points in the championship game, but that didn’t take away from the stellar season that was.
“The style these girls play is fantastic; really tough defense, and on offense they shoot threes, spread the ball out and play fast,” said Highlanders head coach David Latimer. “I think they broke a record set by the old Rick Brunson teams of Salem (in the late 1980s), scoring 75 points in a game on outside hoops into the sun. It’s just been a lot of fun. They play ball the right way.”
While Garcia and Robillard are the team’s only two rising seniors, it was certainly a group effort all summer for the talented bunch. The Highlanders officially have 14 girls on the roster, but with club sports, vacations and other summertime distractions regularly surfacing, it’s not always the same group on game nights.
That never seemed to matter.
“We’re really kind of like a machine,” added Latimer. “It doesn’t matter who’s out there; they all play the same style, play tough and go after the ball. They move the ball offensively really well, they’re unselfish and it doesn’t matter who scores. I honestly don’t even remember who led us in scoring most games.”
Garcia, a North Andover native and also a terrific soccer player, regularly shared the backcourt with Beverly’s Samantha Jones, a rising junior. Both unfortunately missed the final game Thursday evening due to ankle injuries, but were there to cheer on their teammates from the sidelines. According to Latimer, prior to the injuries those two made the majority of games and served as a reliable 1-2 punch.
In addition, another rising junior, Emily Norton, really came on this summer. The sharpshooter strung together a lengthy stretch of drilling at least three triples in a game. “She’s a really hard worker, so it’s great to see her have some success,” said Latimer.
Middleton’s Tori Farrel is another player who shined, with Latimer referring to her as a “bull in a China shop” in the middle of the court. She’s strong, intelligent, and dominated the paint time and time again.
“She comes up with an endless amount of loose balls, but also brings the ball up on occasion so we can put our guards on the wings and in the corners to space the floor,” said Latimer. “She’s a mismatch offensively because of her athleticism.”
Danvers native Bella Vaz has played an important role for the squad as well. Vaz led Pingree in scoring in all three of their games this past winter; she can knock it down from beyond the arc with efficiency, and has a knack for getting to her spot and making the defense pay.
“She works extremely hard; she’s legit,” said Latimer. “She flew around to AAU tournaments in July and came back to play in our games. She’s just a hoopster through and through.”
Collectively, Pingree has just one loss (Thursday evening) in its past two summer seasons (2019 and 2021) and shows no signs of slowing up come winter. It’s a squad that wants to win and wants to put in the work to get there.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the program and upperclassmen really leading and being nice to the underclassmen,” said Latimer. “I have three girls that are incoming freshmen that came to a ton of games, and they’ve fit right in and that’s because of the upperclassmen.
“It’s a great league and it’s not about wins and losses; it’s about getting the girls together and building some chemistry in the summer. It can be tough to build any kind of foundation in the summer with consistency, but we’ve been able to do that.”
