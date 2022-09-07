Aside from seeing one of our teams win a state championship — Rockport High, back in 1984, remains the only North Shore squad to ever do so — the 2021 high school field hockey season may well go down as the best in area history.
There was Ipswich High, which 18 games en route to the program’s first state championship game in Division 4. Masconomet produced a season for the ages by going 19-0-1 before being upset in a shootout in the Division 2 state semifinals. Swampscott scored 10 goals in three playoff wins before being ousted in the Division 3 state semifinals. Danvers was a double overtime goal away from earning a spot in the Division 2 state semifinals.
Including Pingree (a prep school program that has won multiple Class C New England titles), the 10 teams in The Salem News readership area combined for 467 goals, 114 total wins, and a 15-8 mark in the state playoffs — all-time bests across the board.
So what, pray tell, can we expect to see in 2022?
Let’s start in Marblehead, where head coach Linda Rice-Collins began her 45th season by earning her 300th career victory with a 2-0 triumph over Peabody Tuesday. One of the North Shore’s legendary coaches, Rice-Collins has coached a total of 570 games since she began in 1978, including 123 ties.
The Magicians have a lot of veterans back, including captains Elise Burdge and Emma Callaghan on defense, plus fellow captains Peighton Ridge, Kate Bickell, and Kealy Satterfield at forward. Sophomore Maggie Beauchesne will take over in net.
The defending Northeastern Conference champions from Masconomet graduated a whopping 16 players and have a new head coach as former varsity assistant Elizabeth Dean takes over from Maggie Bridgeo. But there’s still lots of talent on the roster led by one of the state’s best players, Holy Cross bound senior forward Maggie Sturgis. The reigning two-time Salem News Player of the Year led the region in goals (38), assists (20) and total points (58) and enters her final season of high school with 75-42-117 totals.
Senior midfielder and co-captain Julia Graves (8-5-13) is another gifted player who should put up big points. Classmate Maddi Wayland is expected to be the starting goalie, while seniors Shaye Trodden and Kaleigh Monagle on defense, Greta Mowers up front, and junior Sophie Doumas, a midfielder, will all be important contributors.
As always, Danvers will have a say in how the NEC ultimately shakes out. The Falcons return six of their of their top seven scorers (and 7 of their top 9) from last season, including senior captains Katherine Purcell (3-12-15) and Endicott College-bound Emma Wilchoski (7-3-10), as well as fellow senior forward Shea DiGilio (6-1-7) and junior midfielder Bobbi Serino (8-4-12).
Their defense has lockdown capabilities with senior captains (and cousins) Sophie and Sadie Papamechail, plus junior Maddie Chase, patrolling in front of junior goalie Megan McGinnity (13 shutouts last season).
After a few lean years offensively, Beverly hopes to reverse that trend behind senior forwards Noelle McLane and Brooke Davies, both forwards. McLane led the Panthers a year ago with 9-5-14 totals, while Davies had four goals and one helper.
Junior midfielder Lily Shea, who had three goals and a like number of assists, also returns, as does Kyla Perron-Hart (3 goals). Amelia Massa is back in net for the Orange-and-Black, with senior Ella Maloblocki and junior Cerys Murphy the top defenders in front of her.
Swampscott turned a solid regular season into an excellent playoff run. Senior captain Brooke Waters had 15 goals and nine assists from her center midfield spot in 2021 and should see those numbers increase. Her fellow captain, senior forward Olivia Baran (6-13-19) has parlayed her talents into playing at the next level at St. Anselm.
Speed is a big buzzword for the Big Blue, especially up front with forwards Sawyer Groothuis and Lucy Brown and fellow junior Coco Clopton in the midfield.
After going a perfect 4-0 in non-league play last season, Peabody would love to see that translate into success in the NEC this fall. More victories within conference play could see the Tanners reach the postseason for the first time since 2012. Constant team communication, especially on defense, is a must.
Senior captains Gianna Digianfelice in goal and Siobhan Smith (3 goals last fall) in the midfield will serve as the program’s leaders. A solid junior class, including forward Shelby Racki, midfielders Victoria McCoy and Kyra Buckley, and middie/center back Iliana Nikolouzos, will also play key roles.
Having won the Cape Ann League Baker crown last season and advancing to the Division 4 state final, Ipswich relied on he strength of its defense, winning eight 1-goal games, and hopes to continue that pattern in head coach Nikki Pignone’s second season.
Strong team camaraderie, bolstered by captains Courtney Stevens (defense), Chloe Pszenny (midfield) and Ashton Flather (forward), should go a long way towards that. Pszenny (7-9-16) tied for the team lead in scoring, with both Ashton Flather and junior junior forward Halle Greenleaf at 7-2-9. Senior midfielder Hayden Flather and junior forward Estelle Gromko can expect expanded roles, too.
A team on the rise is Hamilton-Wenham with eight seniors on the roster, six of those returning starters. Goalie Maeve Clark, who will go on to play at Division 1 Monmouth (N.J.) University, is one of area’s top keepers. Fellow captains Alle Benchoff and Marlee Flanagan can play forward or midfield; the fourth captain, Sofia Montoya, is a defender/midfielder.
Junior forward Ava Vautour had a team-high 11 goals a year ago; classmate Lucy Ayers, a forward/midfielder who comes from an athletic family, should also find the scoresheet regularly; and senior Sophie Zerilli is another offensive cog who can make her mark up front or in the midfield.
After losing 10 seniors from last year’s 13-win team, Bishop Fenwick spent a good part of the summer practicing together to develop chemistry. Head coach Marybeth Mahoney is just two wins away from 150 in her career in this, her 17th season at her alma mater.
Senior Rayne Millett, a captain who can play attack or midfield, scored 12 goals a year ago, and fellow captains Zoe Elwell (5 goals, 8 assists in 2021) in the midfield and Holly Delaney on defense will guide the club. A heavy junior influence comes from players such as forwards Madison Faragi and Kaleigh Cooke, midfielders Tess Keenan and Ruby Cahill, defenseman Kate McPhail, and new goaltender Meg Donnelly.
In the prep school ranks, Jen Richardson isn’t pulling any punches when asked about the goals for her Pingree squad are. “We intend to take back the Eastern Independent League title and the (NEPSAC) Class C championship,” she said. There are year-round dedicated club players on the roster in addition to all-around athletes and others “who just love the idea of being a Pingree varsity player,” said Richardson, making for a promising mix.
Junior Sadie Canelli is a Division 1 talent regarded as the area’s top goalie; captains Olivia Donahue (midfield) and Nina Husak (defender) were NEPSAC All-Conference selections a year ago along with teammates Grace Mullaney (a senior back) and Canelli; and senior midfield/forwards Cami Traveis and Meghan Collins, senior forward Annie Smith, junior midfielder Caroline Lemos, and junior defender Allie Smail add to an already gifted lineup.
