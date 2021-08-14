After pro experience in Greece, Topsfield's Franciosa will play college soccer at Columbia

Alessandro Franciosa's path to college has been very different from most young soccer players.
He's currently back home in Topsfield after spending most of the past year in Greece playing for Aiolikos FC, a professional team based on the island of Lesbos in the capital city Mytilene. The center midfielder, who had been a captain for the Seacoast United U-17 Academy soccer club, maintained his NCAA eligibility by not accepting any pay while playing in Europe.
"The rest of the players were paid, but I didn't accept any money and didn't have an agent," said the 17-year-old Franciosa. "I learned so much and grew as both a soccer player and person. It was just an amazing experience."
Franciosa has always played up, fitting right in with older players to improve his skills. He knew he wanted to play at an Ivy League college and had several very good options, but knew right away that Columbia University was the best fit.
When he received an offer from the school, he didn't hesitate to make a verbal commitment.
"I'm excited about this opportunity," said Franciosa, who attended Masconomet Regional as a freshman and sophomore. "I had some really nice options and took my time evaluating all of them with my family. Getting an Ivy League degree, probably in business or finance, and having the chance to play for a great athletic program made Columbia my top choice."
Franciosa, who visited the college in New York City and met with the Lions' coaches after committing, admitted that is not the traditional way of choosing a college. But he said he had done his research and knew it was the right choice.
While in Greece, Franciosa — who has dreams of one day playing professionally — enrolled at Laurel Springs School for online classes, since the time difference in Europe didn't permit him to do that at Masconomet.
"Playing with men in Greece put me ahead of the learning curve, and I had to adapt to the faster speed of the game," said Frarnciosa. "That's one of the biggest things you have to adjust to in college, and I feel I've already learned how. Aiolikos is a third division club, fighting for promotion to the second level. It's very good competition, and we traveled all over Greece.
"The whole experience really opened my eyes, and I matured both as a soccer player and person," he added. "I've been training and this year will probably play for Mass United FC men's team (where the players range from 20 to 35 years old). There are Division 1 All Americans and really top players. Seacoast United Academy is the highest level of youth soccer."
Right now, said Franciosa, there are a couple of teams in different parts of the world have expressed interest in him playing for them. He'll discuss with his family what works best for him: whether to stay in this country or return to Europe.
His position has always been dominating the middle of the field, controlling the pace and using his ability to see the whole field. He is also strong on free kicks.
"I do a lot of running, and one of my strengths is controlling the tempo of the game," he said. "It's a position where you have to be able to distribute the ball quickly, and I enjoy doing that."
COVID-19, naturally, played a big part in shutting down everything in Greece last year, and because of the intense lockdowns there Franciosa returned home for a couple of months.
"The league was suspended because of the pandemic, Most of the players, myself included, went home from November 2020 until January," he said. "They were a little more strict there. You had to call the police to ask permission to go to the grocery store, and they checked on whether you were wearing a mask even in cars.
"When we did play fans were limited to 100, nowhere near full capacity. They usually get a couple of thousand people waving flags at games. I didn't get to witness that, but it was still a wonderful experience I am so glad I had."
||||