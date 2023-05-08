SWAMPSCOTT — Poor passing. Soft shot attempts. Getting beat to ground balls.
When halftime came Monday afternoon at Blocksidge Field, those factors were a major reason why the Peabody High boys lacrosse team trailed host Swampscott by four goals and hadn't hit the scoresheet yet.
Over the final 24 minutes, however, the script got flipped.
The visiting Tanners turned up the volume on defense and started to find their offense, getting the game-winning goal from senior attack Ashton Sousa with just 50 seconds to play to pull out a 6-5 victory against their Northeastern Conference rivals.
Matt Bettencourt, a junior captain and attackman, scored four goals for Peabody, including the game-tying tally with 7:53 to play. Both teams had their chances as time wound down, but it was Sousa who found open space in the slot and, cutting left to right, fired a shot home to give the visitors the only lead they'd need.
"It's just the resiliency of these kids. They never give up, ever," said Peabody head coach Jason Marshall, his team now 7-7 with four regular season games remaining. Two more victories will guarantee them a Division 1 state tournament berth.
"We've been down four goals in a game multiple games and come back from it, so the kids know they are capable. To do so again today after being shut out for a half and pull out a win was terrific."
Goalkeeper Antonio Anzalone finished with 10 saves for the victors, none bigger than his denying Swampscott's leading scorer, Jason Codispoti, point blank from right in front of the crease with 20 seconds to play.
Swampscott's own netminder, Tim Sheehan, was also terrific in making 16 saves. Nine of those came in the first half as he turned away everything Peabody threw at him.
The Big Blue (6-8) had everything humming along nicely in the first half, with Carson Palmer, Codispoti, Christian Urbano and Liam Herlihy all popping home goals. But there wasn't the carryover effect they wanted once the third quarter began.
"We stopped being patient on offense in the second half," said Swampscott head coach Geoff Beckett. "They had the ball between 8-10 minutes in that third quarter and I don't think we got a single shot off.
"We got back into it a bit in the fourth quarter, but seemed to run out of gas," he added. "We couldn't find our doges and were throwing the ball away a bit. Some guys started to get a little greedy, and because of that we got a little sloppy with our passes and sticks."
Two Bettencourt goals and one from long pole Johnny Lucas cut Peabody's deficit to 4-3 after three quarters. Urbano scored three minutes into the fourth to restore Swampscott's two-goal cushion, but Bettencourt notched back-to-back tallies to tie it at 5-5 before Sousa's final-minute heroics.
Peabody, with Bettencourt driving the engine up front, had a great ride going in the second half, allowing them to work around the Swampscott defense that had befuddled them for the first 27 minutes of action.
"A ride doesn't work if everyone doesn't buy in — and everyone bought in," said Marshall. "That's what matters."
"Our defense had been locked down, but then we opened a few doors for them and Peabody absolutely took advantage. They never quit," said Beckett. "And at the other end of field, they had a great scheme which really made it tough for us to get the ball offensively in the second half."
Liam Keaney, Codispoti and Urbano had assists for Swampscott, while Peabody got two helpers from Danny Barrett and one from Lucas.