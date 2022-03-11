NORTH BILLERICA — From the ultimate elation to absolute heartbreak.
Emotions run that gauntlet in win-or-go-home hockey playoff action and that was the roller coaster the Masconomet boys rode in Friday's thrilling Division 2 state quarterfinal against Duxbury.
Tying the game on senior defenseman Matt McMillan's goal with 45 seconds left in regulation sent the Chieftains sky high. But when Aiden Harrington's goal won it for the Dragons, 3-2 with 2:57 left in overtime, Masco was forced to get off the ride.
More or less carrying play for most of the 50 minutes at Chelmsford Forum, the No. 4 seed Chieftains couldn't quite solve Duxbury goalie Sam Mazanec. He made 36 saves to stymie Masconomet and send No. 5 seed Duxbury (14-9-2) into next week's state Final Four against top-seed Tewksbury.
"I thought we out-everything'd them. Out shot, out chanced, out hit ... everything except the scoreboard," Chieftain head coach Andrew Jackson said.
Masco (16-5-2) doubled up the Dragons in shots on goal, 38-19. In overtime, the Chieftains had a couple of incredible looks at the net that Mazanec managed to save and outshot Duxbury 5-2 in the 4-on-4 sudden death session. Chieftain goalie Nick Santangelo made a great stop on David Pittenger on the first Duxbury shot of overtime; the second came off Harrington's stick for the winner as he was parked at the side of the net and a pass from defenseman Brendan Bonner slid over.
The Chieftains went into overtime feeling as if they had new life. McMillan resuscitated his team with a snipe to the top corner of the net with 45 seconds remaining to even the score at 2-2.
"We've been saying all year that Matt's the best defenseman we've seen," Jackson said. "There are some good ones out there but he's got to be the best."
The goal game with the Masco net empty in favor of the extra attacker and the sixth skater out front seemed to open up a lane along the wing for McMillan. After taking a pass from captain Richie Guarino, he pinched in confidently with his head up and picked the corner.
Masco had 3-4 quality scoring chances swept aside in the minute leading up to the goal and outshot Duxbury 15-5 in the third. Their being undaunted in continuing to attack to keep their season alive was a credit to their senior leadership.
"You get nervous anytime you pull the goalie but this one wasn't even that stressful because of how well we controlled the puck," Jackson said. "Those ten seniors ... they played out of their minds. They gave us everything the had."
Credit opportunistic Duxbury for taking advantage of its chances. Knotted 1-1 going into the third, the Dragons won the opening faceoff and took the lead after only 17 seconds. Harrington was free in the slot for a blast to the back of the after Brady Glass chipped the puck off the boards to himself and centered it to his linemate for the first of two goals.
Glass scored Duxbury's first tally midway through the second. Parked at the side of the net, he erased a 1-0 Masco lead by banging home a loose puck.
Guarino had delivered that early 1-0 lead with a first period marker assisted by seniors Nick McMillan and Tommy Sacco. The Chieftains nearly added to the lead on several occasions but Mazanec gave them nothing in tending the Duxbury goal.
Physically, Masconomet stood up to a gritty and hard nosed Duxbury team. Nick McMillan delivered a big open ice hit on the first shift to set the tone and senior defenseman Sacco had a number of solid body checks that swung momentum to the Chieftains.
"A lot of our guys changed their bodies, completely committed to our program and treated it like a family," Jackson said of his team's solid physicality.
Sophomore A.J. Sacco dazzled for Masco, nearly creating goals on several occasions along with center Mike Bevilacqua. The pair had two 2-on-1 bids in the third period that somehow Mazanec slid across his crease to deny.
Making the final eight in Division 2 matched Masco's deepest postseason run in more than 20 years, with the '98 North finalists being the last squad to make a Final Four. The overtime setback was their first loss to a D2 team all season; it won't define the contributions of seniors Josh Brann, Guarino, Nick and Matt McMillan, Ben Cohen, Jack Mertz, Santangelo, Sacco, Chris O'Grady, Henry Sorenson and Zach Peterson.
"They won four league championships, two in the CAL and two in the NEC. They're great kids," Jackson said. "There's other years where you lose in the playoffs and you're barely hanging on, maybe didn't have your most crisp effort or maybe didn't get enough shots. This one? Honestly this one doesn't seem fair."
Duxbury 3, Masconomet 2 (OT)
Division 2 quarterfinals
at Chelmsford Forum
Duxbury;0;1;1;1;3
Masconomet;1;0;1;0;2
Scoring summary
First period: M, Richie Guarino (Nick McMillan, Tommy Sacco), 6:45.
Second period: D, Brady Glass (un), 3:38.
Third period: D, Aiden Harrington (Glass), :17; M, Matt McMillan (Guarino), eag, 14:15.
Overtime: D, Harrington (Brendan Bonner), 5:03.
Saves: D, Sam Mazenec 36; M, Nick Santangelo 16.
Records: D, 14-9-2; M, 16-5-2.