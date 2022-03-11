Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. High 46F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.