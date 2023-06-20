The annual Agganis All-Star Week begins this Sunday and runs through next Wednesday, with the festivities beginning Sunday. In addition, 11 North Shore student-athletes have been awarded Agganis Foundation Scholarship recipients.
The Agganis Games Opening Ceremonies, which will be held at 9 a.m. at Manning Field in Lynn, will include the presentation of 2023 Agganis Foundation Scholarships, five major awards, and the introduction of this year’s Agganis All-Stars in the following sports: girls and boys lacrosse, softball, baseball, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys soccer and football.
The Agganis All-Star lacrosse doubleheader will be held Sunday at Manning Field at 11 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m., with softball and baseball all-star games played at the adjacent Fraser Field that day at noon and 2 p.m.. respectively.
Action continues Monday with the girls and boys basketball doubleheader at Lynn Classical High School at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The boys and girls soccer games will be Tuesday, June 27 at Manning Field at 5:30 (boys) and 7 p.m.
The 61st Agganis All-Star Football Game will close the week on Wednesday, June 28 at Manning Field at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the Agganis All-Star Games are $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens and are available at agganisfoundation.com. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
The Agganis All-Star Games are played in memory of legendary Lynn athlete Harry Agganis, an All-American quarterback at Lynn Classical and Boston University. He was expected to be the first round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, but he opted for a professional baseball career and was the starting first baseman for the Boston Red Sox when he died of a pulmonary embolism in 1955 at the age of 26.
Three student-athletes from Peabody were chosen among the 11 Agganis Foundation Scholarship winners. They are Penny Spack, a three-sport star for the Tanners and Salem News 2023 Student-Athlete Award winner who is headed to the University of Rhode Island; Isabel 'Bo' Bettencourt, who will play softball at Bates; and Sarah DiVasta, who will run at the University of South Carolina.
Essex Tech class valedictorian Nathan Hammerschmitt Le Gal, who will run track at Dartmouth, captured the George D. Behrakis Scholarship from the Agganis Foundation. Allie Fritz of St. Mary's Lynn, who is headed to Boston College, was awarded the Thomas L. Demakes Scholarship; Salem State bound Celia Carbone of Lynnfield earned the Agganis Foundation President's Scholarship; and Lynn Classical's Brady Warren, who will attend St. Anselm, is the recipient of the Greg Agganis Scholarhsip.
Bishop Fenwick's Maria Ryan, who will attend Holy Cross, and Marblehead's Catherine Trautman (University of Colorado) also received Agganis Scholarships, as did Anthony D'Itria (Colby) and Anna Fringuelli (Alabama) of St. Mary's Lynn.
The Agganis Foundation was formed shortly thereafter with a mission of awarding college scholarships in Agganis’ name. Since 1955, the Foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to 1,051 student-athletes. The Agganis All-Star Games serve as a fundraiser for the scholarship program.