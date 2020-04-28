Agganis All-Star Games cancelled for 2020

The annual Agganis All-Star Games in Lynn, an early summer showcase that features the best high school seniors in a number of sports playing in an all-star format, has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While the games — which had been scheduled for June 21-25 — will not be played, the Agganis Foundation will award scholarships as scheduled.
“This is a very difficult announcement to make,” said Paul Halloran, long-time executive director of the Agganis All-Star Games. “Even though it has been somewhat inevitable for the last several weeks, making it official is still extremely disappointing."
The Agganis Foundation was watching what happened with the high school spring sports season closely. When Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that schools would not reopen until the fall, it was decided the 2020 Agganis Games would be shelved as well.
“We waited as long as we reasonably could before cancelling,” Halloran added. “The shutdown came just after we would have been starting the selection process for players. It seems highly unlikely that there will be gatherings of any appreciable number of people two months from now.”
There have been 58 Agganis All-Star Football Games (1956-58 and 1965-2019). A baseball game was added in 1995, followed by boys and girls soccer (1996), softball (1998), boys and girls basketball (2005) and boys and girls lacrosse (2012). According to Halloran, more than 10,000 student-athletes have participated over the last 64 years.
The primary mission of the Agganis Foundation is to award college scholarships to deserving high school seniors. Since 1958, when the first class of Agganis Scholars were named, the foundation has awarded $2,095,000 in scholarships to 984 student-athletes. This year’s class will bring the number of recipients to more than 1,000.
“That is what we are most proud of,” said Agganis Foundation President Andrew Demakes. “The legacy of Harry Agganis lives on in those who have been honored with a scholarship in his name. While we are truly disappointed to have to cancel this year’s All-Star Games, we are pleased that another class of Agganis Scholars will be named.”
The application process for Agganis scholarships has been ongoing since early March and the deadline for students to apply has been extended from April 30 to May 15, according to Scholarship Committee Chairman Tom Iarrobino.
“We thought with all the uncertainty these kids are going through this semester, we would give some extra time to submit their applications,” Iarrobino said.
For the first time ever, the process for applying for an Agganis Scholarship is completely electronic, with access to the application available at agganisfoundation.com. “It would have been extremely challenging for students to track down paper copies of transcripts and letters of recommendation,” Iarrobino said, noting the foundation had been thinking of doing this for several years.
Scholarship winners will be notified by June 15 and will receive a $1,000 grant all four years they are in college. Demakes said the foundation is able to continue presenting scholarships thanks in part to the generosity of benefactors such as the Yawkey Foundation, which has donated more than $500,000 over the last 20 years.
