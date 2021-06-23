2021 has already seen football in March and April, so why not have a game in June as well?
The state's oldest all-star football game is set for Wednesday night as some of the best players from the North Shore and beyond suit for for the 59th Agganis Game at Lynn's Manning Field. First played in 1956, the bout honors the memory of the Golden Greek, Harry Agganis, on of Lynn's all-time greatest athletes who played football and baseball at Boston University, played for the Boston Red Sox and passed away at age 26 in 1955.
The teams will be coached by James Rabbitt from KIPP Academy on the North side and Lynn Classical's Brian Vaughn on the South. The game caps off Agganis week with the all-star games in the other sports having been played this past Sunday and Monday. The Agganis Foundation has awarded more than $2.1 million in scholarships since its inception in 1955, efforts that continue to this day as the games make their return after being cancelled by the pandemic in 2020.
This year's rosters feature a bevy of players from the Salem News coverage area, listed below by school
South
Marblehead: Cam Janock, J.T. Monahan
Danvers: Andrew Chronis
Peabody: Brandon Pszenny, Jack O'Hara, Dom Annese, Jaden Nigro, Kyle Maglione, Nick Vecchio, Drew Lucas, Shay Palmer.
Beverly: Danny Morency, Jared Mitchell, Jaichun Jones, Billy Adams
Swampscott: Jordan Cummings
Masconomet: James Berry, Nick Cantalupo
North
Bishop Fenwick: Andrew Wilson, Chrys Wilson, Jake Connolly, Matt Juneau, Angel Martinez, Jeff Gordlis, Jimmy Espinal
St. John's Prep: Max Laplante. Nick Barrett, Chris West
Essex Tech: John Mahar.
||||