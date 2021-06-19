Agganis Games, festivities start Sunday

The annual Agganis All-Star Games are back will begin Sunday at both Manning Field and Fraser Field in Lynn.

The games, which return after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin with a jam packed day on Sunday featuring the Opening Ceremonies at Manning Field Sunday at 9 a.m. Those will be followed, for the first time, by six games throughout the day: 

11 a.m.: All-Star Girls Lacrosse Game (Manning Field)

Noon: All-Star Softball Game (Fraser Field)

1 p.m.: All-Star Boys Lacrosse Game (Manning Field)

2 p.m.: All-Star Baseball Game (Fraser Field)

3:30 p.m.: All-Star Girls Soccer Game  (Manning Field)

5:30 p.m.: All-Star Boys Soccer Game  (Manning Field)

JAIME CAMPOS/Staff photo Beverly's Jordan Butters maintains control of the ball against Isabella Wronkowski of Salem during the 2019 All-Star Girls Soccer Game at Manning Field.

On Monday, the Agganis All-Star Girls (5:30 p.m.) and Boys (7:30 p.m.) Basketball Games will take place at St. Mary's High School gymnasium in Lynn.

The week ends with the game that started it all, the 59th annual Agganis All-Star Football Game, to be held Wednesday at Manning Field at 6:30 p.m.

In addition, 17 student-athletes from the region and into Boston were awarded with 2021 Agganis Foundation Scholarships. The Foundation has awarded 1,019 scholarships totaling $2,227,000 since its inception in 1955.

Local scholarship recipients include Marblehead High's Ryan Bugler, a President's Scholar recipient who will head off to Endicott College this fall; Bishop Fenwick's Jenna Durkin, who is bound for St. Lawrence University; Edward E. Cahill Scholarship winner George Nikolakopoulos of St. John's Prep, who is matriculating to Bucknell; Caroline Johnson of Marblehead, who will continue her studies at Lafayette; and Jacob Sherf of Marblehead, who is headed off to Middlebury.

A complete list of the 2021 Agganis Foundation Scholarship recipients are listed below:

Name School College

a-Lauren Braconnier Lynnfield WPI

y-Ulysses Brenzel Boston Latin Dartmouth

pr-Ryan Bugler Marblehead Endicott

Serena Cacciola Saugus UMass Amherst

y-Simon Chernow Latin Academy UCLA

Mary Collins Lynn Classical UMass Amherst

Jenna Durkin Bishop Fenwick St. Lawrence Univ.

a-Jennifer Flynn Lynnfield Bentley

p-Shakib Idris Lynn English Tufts

y-Joseph Jackson Boston Latin Notre Dame

Caroline Johnson Marblehead Lafayette

y-Ellen Linso Boston Latin Saint Anselm

Kathleen Mannion Lynn Classical University of Vermont

e-George Nikolakopoulos St. John’s Prep Bucknell

Jessica Page Lynn Classical Western New England U.

Jacob Sherf Marblehead Middlebury

Brooke Warren Lynn Classical Emmanuel

a - Greg Agganis Scholarships

e - Edward H. Cahill Scholarship

p - Patrick J. McManus Scholarship

y - Yawkey/Agganis Scholarships

pr - President’s Scholarship

