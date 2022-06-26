LYNN — Generally speaking, coaches and players don’t like games that end in a tie. But in Sunday’s 24th annual Agganis Softball All-Star Game at Fraser Field, the 9-9 finish was a fitting ending.
It marked the first time that the North and South squads battled to a stalemate since 2017.
The South team shot out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, but North tied it with a run in the second and another in the third. Once again South took a 4-2 lead, only to have North answer with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to knot it up again.
It looked like South had gained control in the bottom of the fifth, capitalizing on errors and hits by Summer Tallent, Celeste Fucillo, and Bishop Fenwick’s Emma Burke to pull ahead, 9-4. But no lead was ever safe, as the North rallied to close the gap to 9-8 in the sixth by taking advantage of an error, a walk, and a hit by pitch.
Marblehead’s Annika Haley delivered an RBI single, but was caught stealing by Swampscott’s Nicolette Fraser. Kelsea Anderson of Rockport hit a home run to left field. North MVP Natalie Aiello followed with a double.
Aiello went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a single, drove in a run and scored two others, including the tying run in the last inning. Her hits were all real shots; one screaming line drive actually struck the third base umpire in the leg. Aiello was the first one over to check on him, and thankfully he was able to get up and continue.
“I was super excited to be the only Gloucester girl chosen to play in this game,” said Aiello, who is going to Furman University in South Carolina. “I grew up playing with a lot of these girls, and it was great to see them again.
“Our roster was originally 11 players but two couldn’t make it, so going with only nine on a really hot day was tough. I’ve been working a lot to stay on top of the ball and not drop down. I think that made a real difference in my swings.”
The North knotted it up for the final time in the top of the seventh when Hannah Marie Akoury of Hamilton-Wenham singled and Aiello came in as a courtesy runner. She promptly stole second, and Lexi James from Ipswich laid down a sacrifice bunt. Aiello was off with the pitch and came all the way around to score the tying run.
Janelle Lucente from Arlington had started the game on the mound for North, working the first three innings. She came back to pitch the last two scoreless innings.
South threatened in the sixth when Peabody’s Gina Terrazzano (2 hits) led off with a double and Jillian Kirby beat out an infield hit. But Lucente bore down to get the next three outs, and retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh.
“This was so much fun,” said Terrazzano, who will play at Gordon College. “I got to be with girls from St. Mary’s, Lynn Classical, and Emma Burke from Fenwick. We did a great job except for one tough inning. I was at third base, a position I’ve never played before, and this baseball field is a lot different than any softball field.”
The North MVP was Izzy Faessler from Lynn Classical, who is going to UConn to study biomedical engineering. She walked, tripled, and reached on an error.
The North coach was Ipswich’s Paul James, who praised Madelaine Kozlowski from Melrose, who caught the whole game on a 90-plus degree day. She also hit a solo homer to center field in the second inning.
“It was tough in the heat, but catcher is my position so I didn’t mind,” said Kozlowski, who will play at Salem State. “It’s awesome the way we battled back to get the tie. It was a great way to end my high school softball career.”
“This was a great team, and I really looked forward to coaching them,” added James. “They fought hard and never gave up. I can’t say enough about Madelaine, and Annika Haley did a great job for us in center field.”
Haley covered a lot of territory in the huge center field, racing a long distance to haul in a ball by Fraser that would have gone for extra bases if she didn’t catch it. Haley made another big grab to rob Reese Brinkler in the fourth.
Caroline Spencer from Ipswich, Haley, and Akoury all singled for the North squad.
