You just can’t keep those Aidans down — LeBlanc or Emmerich — two of the North Shore’s top junior golfers. Two weeks apart the pair has qualified for the premier junior championship in the United States – the 74th USGA Junior Amateur, set for Bandon Dunes in Oregon from July 25 to 30.
It will be the second year in a row that Emmerich, the Kernwood member, St. Mary’s of Lynn grad and Michigan State freshman-to-be, will be in the “Big Show” for the country’s top players 18 and under.
It will be the first time for Beverly High rising senior LeBlanc, who will also be playing in the second most important national junior competition in America, the IMG Junior World, July 9-15, at U.S. Open venue Torrey Pines in San Diego.
LeBlanc, who led the Panthers to the Northeastern Conference title last fall, shared medalist honors with two other players when he shot a comebacking 67 (3-under par) at Oak Hill in Fitchburg on Monday.
Emmerich, whose brother Christian had qualified for the same tournament in 2019, had a shaky start, like LeBlanc, but rallied to qualify at Rockaway Hunting Club on Long Island on June 14, playing 4-under-par golf over the final 12 holes to post a 1-under 66 (only 17 holes were used because of construction on the 14th hole).
This will mark the second time in recent years that the North Shore has boasted two entries in the USGA Junior. Steven DiLisio of Salem and Mark Turner of Bass Rocks played in the 2018 edition at Baltusrol in New Jersey. Before that, the region had never had two players qualify in the same year.
“Playing at Bandon Dunes in the USGA Junior is a dream come true,” said LeBlanc. “I’d missed qualifying the last two years so making it this time is extra special. I guess the third time’s the charm.”
Things did not look good for LeBlanc when he made the turn at Oak Hill in 2-over-par, well outside the cutline. Playing the front nine as his second nine, LeBlanc made birdies on Nos. 1 (35 feet), 4 (5 feet) and 5 (15 feet). He then, in stunning fashion, recovered after a 5-iron half-shank on his second shot on the par-5 seventh, holing his wedge for eagle on the ensuing shot from 75 yards out.
“It was a weird, but exciting and productive second nine, even with the shank,” LeBlanc, a St. John’s Prep transfer, admitted. “My putter came alive. I started trusting my stroke better and it paid off.”
It has been a most productive last few weeks for LeBlanc, who as a 5-year-old showed flashes of potential when competing in U.S. Kids tournaments at Pinehurst and elsewhere, guided by his father, Keith, and is fulfilling that promise now as a teen.
Two weeks ago he shot a 1-under 69 at Wampanoag Golf Club outside Providence and qualified for the aforementioned IMG Academy Junior World Championship.
“I just stuck a little red, plastic tykes golf club in his hand when he was just one,” Keith, who works in the fitness industry, explained, “and Aidan seems to have had a club in his hand ever since.”
LeBlanc has received excellent direction from his dad, a star baseball player for Lynn English and Sacred Heart, but now in his middle age a keen student of the game of golf.
LeBlanc's older brother, Jake, has provided unique inspiration.
“Jake’s been my mentor forever,” says LeBlanc, a 5-10, 145-pounder. “He had a serious illness growing up but is doing great now with a family in Ipswich and a career in juvenile justice. Our relationship has never changed despite what life has put us through. He’s been with me through thick and thin.”
Aidan enjoyed hockey and baseball at a younger age, but gave up hockey after playing for St. John's Prep's freshmen squad. “I’d decided to take a year off from hockey and then wanted to focus on golf,” he explained.
Upon enrolling at BHS, he played hockey last winter for the Panthers but is uncertain whether he will play next season.
It appears to have been a wise decision. Several east coast Division 1 programs have expressed an interest.
LeBlanc was a prominent member of the Prep golf team but opted to transfer to Beverly High after his sophomore year.
“I loved the Prep and will always have good memories,” he said. “I had a lot of friends from North Beverly Elementary School now at the high school and it’s worked out, especially with the golf team.”
LeBlanc, a junior member at Ferncroft, says his short game has carried him this summer. That and the fact he changed from a large mallet head putter to a lighter, smaller headed mallet putter. He’s also had more touch chipping around the greens.
Three other locals played well at Oak Hill but did not make it. Evan Buddenhagen of Essex shot 71, Kernwood’s Sean Dully 72 and St. John's Prep's Alex Landry 73. It took 69 to earn the ticket to Bandon Dunes.
Meanwhiel, Emmerich became the first North Shore Junior ever to qualify for the national championship twice, and in his case in back-to-back years.