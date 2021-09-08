Coach Jimmy Hinchion saw a corner kick sail through the box untouched in a recent scrimmage and gave his Danvers High team a little verbal jab.
"You know girls," he said, "you can head the ball this year."
It was a funny moment but also a poignant one. All the in-game restrictions in the soccer from last year's pandemic altered season are gone and there's been a little bit of adjustment in terms of preparation for the North Shore's girls soccer clubs.
"The games were back to normal as soon as the high school season ended, so all the kids playing club and playing in the offseason have been working on those skills," said Hinchion, whose Falcons were 11-0 a year ago and finished ranked No. 8 in New England.
Most of those rule changes revolved around balls in the air. Corner kicks had to be served on the ground and headers weren't allowed, which emphasized foot skills and precision passing. Though the air game is back, many teams that improved those technical skills out of necessity last season will be able to rely on them again this fall.
"Just having a variety of types of balls you can send in on a corner adds some layers," Beverly coach Samantha Charest said. "Defending last year you know it was coming on the ground and now it can come in the air, too, so you've got to spend more time on that."
The ability to tussle in the box and defender in a more physical fashion will certainly favor some of the area's more rough-and-tumble squads. It stands to reason that open looks will be a lot tougher to come by this fall since the defense can operate in close quarters and slide tackle once more.
"It's not like we're playing football out there, but there are a lot of strong kids that know how to play the body very well. Having that aspect of the game makes it a complete game," first-year Peabody coach Andrew Douglass said. "We've got a lot of technically creative players that can also be physical so across the board this is a huge plus for us."
Having a full season that's not starting late or ending early is something teams across the North Shore are excited about. The Northeastern Conference race looks like a hot one with the likes of Masconomet, Peabody, Beverly, Marblehead and Swampscott chasing Danvers; defending Cape Ann League Baker champion Hamilton-Wenham has a lot returning and Ipswich looks strong as well. Essex Tech and Bishop Fenwick are among the favorites in their respective leagues and Pingree is always one of the best prep school sides in New England.
"The first day of tryouts we barely recognized some of the kids because we'd never seen their faces (without masks)," said Charest. "It's been nice to be able to spend time with them and not feel like we have to shoo them off the field. Everyone's excited to be feeling normal."
The other changes this fall come from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. The statewide tournament takes effect this fall and the seeds will be done by power rating rather than winning percentage. The new Divisions for local teams are:
Division 1: Beverly, Peabody
Division 2: Danvers, Masconomet, Marblehead, Salem
Division 3: Bishop Fenwick, Essex Tech, Swampscott
Division 4: Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham
