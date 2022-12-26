GLOUCESTER —Muscle memory has been ingrained into the minds of the Marblehead High boys hockey team by its new coaching staff ... and so far in the young season, it's paying off.
Committed to playing team defense, getting after it on the forecheck, and capitalizing on opportunities has the Headers at 3-1 overall following Monday's 7-0 win over Beverly in the opening round of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament at Talbot Rink.
Senior captains Chris Locke, a center, and defenseman Hogan Sedky each had two goals and two assists for the victors, with left wing Jacob Aizanman, another senior, adding two goals and one helper. Fellow 12th grader Griffin Winter earned his second shutout in three starts this season, turning aside all 13 shots to come his way.
"I think we were moving the puck well, getting pucks in deep, forechecking hard ... and the goals and the assists came from that," said the 17-year-old Aizanman. "We're buying into to what the coaches are teaching us."
"We want it to become automatic where they don't even have to think about it," first-year Headers coach Mark Marfione said of his preaching forecheck, backcheck, and defensive zone responsibilities to his players. "Then the skill will come out of that."
The game's key sequence came between the waning seconds of the first period and the early stages of the second. James Caeran stole the puck and chipped it off the boards to a streaking Locke, who scored shorthanded with 5.8 seconds left in the opening period to give the Headers a 2-0 lead after one.
Then, just 11 seconds into the middle stanza, Sedky took a feed from Locke off the faceoff win, raced down the left wing boards and beat Dylan Hunter (19 saves) up top for a 3-0 advantage.
"We've been working a lot in practice on our two-way game," said Locke, who noted the strong play of teammate Sean Dolan, a sophomore defenseman. "Griffin was strong in net, the defense played really well and made some nice plays below the dots to start some good breakout passes, and we got the scoring that we needed."
Beverly (now 0-5) had difficulty creating offense and found itself on the wrong end of too many odd-man rushes, leaving them vulnerable. The two shorthanded goals against clearly hurt, too.
"We played fine in the first period; they outshot us, but I thought we were right there with them," said the Panthers' own first-year coach, Andy Scott. "But we had a breakdown in coverage on their first goal, and obviously that second one hurt a lot, especially with us being on the power play. Then that third goal coming so early in the second really deflated us; it was tough on the boys.
"We got away from the grinding that we've been able to do in some of our earlier games," continued Scott. "We didn't get pucks in deep and go get them on the forecheck, as we didn't drive to the net. If you're only going to have 12-14 shots on net — which is unacceptable — but if that's all you're getting, you have to take advantage of the few chances you get. We didn't fight hard enough for rebounds."
Before the second intermission came, Marblehead's lead had swelled to 5-0 after Sedky's power play goal from the lower left circle and a rebound tally out front from Locke.
A backhand flip over a fallen Hunter by Aizmanman made it 6-0 in the third, and junior Charlie Grenier's first career goal, coming against Beverly backup Ryan Avila (6 saves) with 1:48 to go, concluded the scoring.
"Charlie had a great game," said Aizanman said of the third line right winger. "I think you're really going to see what he's capable of doing as the season moves forward."
In a fairly even first period, Aizanman got his team on the board 8:10 in by converting a pass from linemate Cam Waldman (James MacKenzie also assisted). The Headers then killed off back-to-back Beverly power plays, the second of which the Orange-and-Black had their best chance to score, but were unable to pounce on a pair of rebounds out front following the initial save from Winter.
Marblehead will now have a chance to win the CASB Tournament for the fifth time (and first since 2019) when it meets Barrington, R.I Tuesday in the title game (8 p.m.). The Eagles from the Ocean State downed host Gloucester, 5-3, in Monday's earlier contest. Beverly and Gloucester will battle in the consolation game starting at 6 p.m.
Marblehead 7, Beverly 0
Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament
at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Marblehead;2;5;2;7
Beverly;0;0;0;0
First period: M, Jacob Aizanman (Cam Waldman, James McKenzie), 8:10; M, Chris Locke (James Caeran), shg, 14:54.
Second period: M, Hogan Sedky (Locke), shg, :11; M, Sedky (Kyle Hart, Locke) ppg, 2:14; M, Locke (Sedky), 7:14.
Third period: M, Aizanman (Sedky), 6:27; M, Charlie Grenier (Aizanman, Waldman), 13:12.
Saves: M, Griffin Winter 13; B, Dylan Hunter 19, Ryan Avila 6.
Records: M, 2-1-1; B, 0-5.