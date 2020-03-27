Beverly native Nick Albano, a defenseman at UMass Boston, and Endicott College goalie Conor O'Brien were each honored as All-Americans by the American Hockey Coaches Association when the team's were announced on Friday.
A junior, Albano earned his third consecutive All-American nod. He had 28 points (seven goals and 21 assists) including a career-best five point game against Southern Maine and now has 85 career points. Albano has now earned five total All-American nods, including those from the ACHA and USCHO.com.
A sophomore from Florida, O'Brien is the first Endicott goalie to earn an All-America nod and the fourth player overall. He went 21-4 with a 1.66 goals against average and .944 save percentage, ranking third nationally in save percentage, fourth in GAA and tied for sixth in shutouts with four.
