DANVERS — Call them a continued work in progress.
It's fair the say that te St. John's Prep football team will be dramatically improved in the weeks and months to come than they were in their Week 2 outing Saturday against long time rival Central Catholic. The Eagles never trailed and got more than 200 combined yards of offense plus three touchdowns from captain Dylan Aliberti, yet they still had to sweat out a 30-28 win only a windy day at Glatz Field.
Two plays in the final 24 seconds before halftime ultimately determined the outcome. Defensive back Grayson Ambrosh picked off a Central pass and ran it back 30 yards with five seconds to go, and junior Langdon Laws calmly drilled a 32-yard field goal, giving the Eagles a 23-14 lead.
That three points proved huge as the visiting Raiders — minus the services of Clemson-bound quarterback Blake Herbert, who was injured last week — never stopped nipping at the Prep's heels. They got to within two points twice (23-21 and 30-28) before Aliberti got a clutch first down with a minute to go, essentially putting the game out of reach.
"That was the difference in the game," said head coach Brian St. Pierre, whose Eagles doubled up Central in first downs (18-9). "But we shouldn't put ourselves in that situation. We left a few plays (out there) on offense and defensively we're not where we need to be — period point blank."
It was an emotional week for the football team, having lost starting center Angel Heredia to a hip injury in practice, then seeing another junior, backup defensive back John Pascucci, go down with a compound fracture of his arm less than an hour later. Those injuries, plus seeing long-time assistants Dave McHenry and Mike Barbati during the week leading up to their being honored pregame for their recent retirements, and a moment of silence held for long-time Prep beat writer and Salem News correspondent Jean DePlacido (see accompanying story), made for an extremely challenging time leading up to the contest itself.
"We played like we were emotionally spent," St. Pierre admitted, "and I think we were a bit."
Still, he wasn't making excuses. Both his veteran front seven and very young secondary need to improve on defense, he stated, and the passing game needs to be sharper. Cutting down on untimely penalties that stalled drives was another eyesore for him.
St. John's Prep had a pair of 100-yard rushers on the day in Aliberti (161 yards on 25 carries) and fellow senior Cam LaGrassa (115 yards on 20 carries and a TD). Pounding away at Central between the tackles on counters and to the outside on sweeps, the home team received some solid up front blocking to open holes for their backfield duo and let them do damage past the line of scrimmage.
On LaGrassa's touchdown, for example, captain Wells Gillett and sophomore wideout Pierson Scala each made perfectly executed blocks to create a wide swath on the right side for him to easily gain the seven yards needed to hit paydirt.
"We pride ourselves on being physical; that's how you beat them," said St. Pierre.
Aliberti caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Deacon Robillard: an 18-yarder in the left flat on fourth down, giving the Eagles a 6-0 lead on the game's first drive. His second preceding Ambrosh's INT and Laws' subsequent three-pointer, was a 30-yard pop pass that he gathered over the middle and sprinted past the defense.
"There's a lot of work to be done, but it's only Week 2," said Aliberti. "We're going to be so much better by the time the playoffs roll around."
Central Catholic (0-2) first-year head coach John Sexton would only say postgame that Herbert "right now is he wasn't well enough to play this week, and he won't be well enough to play next week." He did not, however, confirm that Herbert would miss the entire season, as had been speculated.
The Raiders rallied around captain Jaxon Pereira, who took over under center and led his squad on scoring drives in all four quarters. Those included a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jack Steen on the final play of the third quarter, sandwiched around scoring runs of 2 and 5 yards by Pereira himself. The last of those came with 1:57 to play, culminating a 12-play, 73-yard drive from the Merrimack Valley club.
All told, Pereira was 11-for-13 for 149 yards passing. Senior Mason Bachry also had a nice day out of the Raiders' backfield, scampering for a 58-yard touchdown while finishing with an even 100 yards on six carries.
"I think we took a step forward this week as a team," said Raiders first-year head coach John Sexton. "I loved how our guys fought four four quarters. We had a piece of bad news in the third quarter last week (when Herbert was injured against Springfield Central) and I thought we went to sleep after that, but this week we clocked in for all 48 minutes. We have to keep that going and understand that's what it takes to have a successful season."'