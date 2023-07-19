IMG_3535.JPEG

The second All-American Football Fundamental Showcase for children at Salem's Bertram Field last Sunday was a huge success. Among the pro's there to help teach the game to kids were, left to right, Jay Nyamwaya (Steelers), Omar Easy (Chiefs and Everett High), Salem native and NFL agent Sean Stellato, Salem High AD Reilly Christie, Dujaun Daniels (Patriots) and Salem state representative Manny Cruz.
IMG_8595.JPEG

The book launch for 'Buddy and the Magic Ball' was a hit at the House of Seven Gables last week. Posing for a photo are former Patriot Jonas Gray, author Sean Stellato, Kingston Daniels, former Patriot DuJuan Daniels and former Everett High and Chiefs star Omar Easy.

