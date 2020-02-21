All eyes on 300 at All-States this weekend

Most people that follow indoor track on the North Shore would be surprised to learn that only a dozen states in the country stage 300 meter races in regular competition.
Basically a long sprint, it's a unique segue between an all-out dash like the 55 or 100 meter races and a more traditional quarter mile. Short races are tailor-made for explosive athletes, longer ones are suited for those that can endure — and it's a rare breed of runner that comes up with the combination of power and wind to excel over 300 meters.
Yet the North Shore is home to some of the state's very best competitors in the 300, with several having qualified for this Saturday's All-State championship meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The top two seeds in the girls race are both out of the Northeastern Conference: Division 2 champion India Ingemi from Beverly (39.44 seconds) and Division 1 champion Jolene Murphy from Peabody (39.70).
For Ingemi, who set a Division 2 meet record and a Beverly High school record last week, the 300 is a great way to blend the natural speed that helped her win gold in the Division 2 dash and the endurance she built while taking up cross country in the fall.
"It's my favorite distance, even though I think I'm a little better at the 400," said Ingemi, a multi-time Salem News Runner of the Year and Northeastern Conference MVP. "There's a little less pacing involved than a 400.
"The 300 is definitely a little faster, and requires a little less strategy. You definitely still need to be aware of positioning and how the other girls in the race are doing, especially when trying to get a good position at the break line when there's only 100 meters left of the race."
Almost every gym in the NEC has a different setup or number of laps for the 300, whereas a place like the Reggie Lewis Center, with its elevated corner banks, wide lanes and clear laps, makes the race that much more comfortable.
Maximizing strength late
Besides Ingemi and Murphy, Peabody's Sadai Headley-Mawasi is also headed to All-States in the 300.
On the boys side, NEC champion Godot Gaskins of Marblehead is one of the top seeds at 35.04 seconds, and Swampscott's excellent sprinter Najique Henry qualified in both the 300 and the dash.
"You have to have speed and you have to have strength," long-time Beverly head coach Dave Jellerson said. "You can't do an all-out sprint for 300 meters; the human body's not made for it. So you have to float somewhere and maximize that strength towards the end of the race."
The lungs are sure to be burning when any runner rounds the corner to finish a 300. Though the lean at the finish line isn't quite as crucial as it might be in a dash, that and the guts to keep pushing when you're almost out of gas can make the difference over that final stretch.
"The last 100 is quite honestly really painful no matter what kind of fitness level someone's at," Ingemi said. "If I'm running a 5K, I really have to rely on keeping a positive mentality to get through a distance race. With a 300 or a 400, instead of panicking I can get my body to ensure all the pain at the very end."
While also competing for the 300 meter title, many of the sprinters will chase either other races or relay crowns as well. Ingemi will join Heidi Eberhardt, Annie Towler and Shelby Degrenier on the Panthers' 4x400 relay team, while Murphy and Mawasi are on Peabody's record-setting and top-seeded 4x200 relay with Savanna Vargas and Dado Nasso.
"You have to have a combination range from the dash to the 400/600. A successful 300 runner needs the explosion and power of a sprinter and the endurance of a middle distance runner. You need to hold top end speed and then relax at the end driven by strength and endurance," Peabody head coach Fernando Braz observed.
"For Jolene and Sadai, the success has much to do with willingness to accept the journey is takes to be competitive in this event."
Record breaking day?
In other words, it takes patience for a high school athlete to embrace both short and long distances to excel in the one unique winter event. That also means less time practicing technique like the specific start out of the blocks — sometimes that makes Ingemi's success in the 55-meter dash that much more impressive.
"It's a new race for me this year. It's nearly based on sheer speed: just getting out of the blocks as efficiently as possible and maintaining good technique," she said.
There will be plenty of great races at All-States, but the girls 300 looks like one of the best. One long-time track observer noted it's somewhat rare to have two sub-40 second female runners in the same race, and this year's has four that qualified at the mark, including two from the Northeastern Conference.
The six-year old meet record is 39.04 seconds, and with so many tightly competitive runners to push each other, it's not out of the question that it could fall.
The locals aren't getting caught up in chasing records or times, though.
"I'm just looking to go out and do the best I can. I know it sounds cliché, but I had a bit of a tough season indoor/outdoor last year, and so this year I was just looking to help my team as much as I could," said Ingemi. "I've already had a wonderful season with my team, really more than I could ever ask for, so any other good outcomes in the next few weeks are an added bonus."
List of North Shore All-State Qualifiers
BOYS
Hurdles: Andrew Morin, Beverly
Dash: Chris Barone, Marblehead; Najique Henry, Swampscott
300: Gadot Gaskins, Marblehead; Najique Henry, Swampscott
1000: Antonio Craveiro, Peabody; Jackson Wood, Beverly
Mile: Stephen Jackson, SJP; Nathan Lopez, SJP; Sebby Gilligan, Masco.
2-mile: Noah Mooney, SJP; George Nikolakopoulos, SJP; Loeden Rodrigues, Marblehead.
Relays: 4x200: SJP, Peabody, Marblehead; 4x400: SJP; 4x800: SJP.
High Jump: Cam Heafitz, Marblehead.
Long Jump: Harry Portorreal, SJP.
Shot put: Anton Vasquez, Swampscott.
GIRLS
Hurdles: Gwen Fitzpatrick, Hamilton-Wenham
Dash: India Ingemi, Beverly.
300: India Ingemi, Beverly; Jolene Murphy, Peabody; Sadai Headley-Mawasi, Peabody.
1000: Heide Eberhardt, Beverly; Sarah Divasta, Peabody.
Mile: Ava Mahoney, Fenwick.
Relays: 4x200: Peabody; 4x400: Beverly.
High Jump: Charlotte Andrews, Swampscott; Annie Towler, Beverly.
Shot put: Arlene Davila, Peabody; Ciara Espaillat, Swampscott.
*Competitors listed are from Salem News coverage area only. For complete list, visit MIAA.net.
