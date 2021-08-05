What are the chances that the thrill of going to Bristol, Connecticut for Little League’s regionals could be a repeat experience for a family? Well, that’s the case for not one but two Peabody families, who were there with daughters when Peabody Majors Softball claimed the state title and went on to play at Bristol a few years ago.
The odds are long, but the sister-brother combinations are set to do it again after Peabody West won the Williamsport Little League baseball state crown at the Final Four in Gloucester last weekend.
Mark Bettencourt Jr. and Ty Lomasney will head for Bristol early Saturday morning, hoping to earn the right to go to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, but they are not the first ones in their families to do it. Older sisters Logan Lomasney and Abby and Lizzy Bettencourt have already played there.
While the sport is different, this time it’s the sisters who will be cheering on their brothers.
In 2018 and again the following summer Peabody Majors softball was the state’s representative at the Eastern Regionals in Bristol. They were all on the team three years ago, but when Peabody successfully defended the state championship the following year Abby had moved up to Juniors. The oldest Bettencourt sister, Isabel, also went to regionals, but not at Bristol.
Now it’s happening again, and this time the girls will be there for their brothers, just as Mark Jr. and Ty went along to watch their sisters. Ryan Lomasney, mother of Logan and Ty, was an assistant coach for the softball teams while Mark Bettencourt (senior) was manager for both the state champion softball and baseball teams.
It’s truly a family affair. Former Red Sox catcher Steve Lomasney, Ty and Logan’s dad, has been pitching batting practice to his son and the rest of the squad to get them ready for the New England’s.
“I said to Logan I can’t wait to be playing at Bristol,” said Ty Lomasney, who loved everything about the experience the two years his sister was there. “We’re lucky we got a bye and will have some time before our first game (Monday night at 7 p.m. against New Hampshire-Maine winner). It’s going to be fun staying in the dorms, but we know we’re there to play baseball and to win.”
“I tell Mark to have fun, but to remember you’re there to play,” said Lizzy, who was a 10-year old the first time her softball squad made it. “I remind him not to get distracted with everything else going on around him.”
Lizzy said the thing she remembers most is playing first base while her sister Abby pitched a perfect game. “I was so nervous, and by the fourth inning I realized what was going on,” she said. “I told Ryan I thought Abby had a perfect game, but didn’t say anything to anyone else.”
Abby, the Salem News and Northeastern Conference MVP this past season as a Peabody High freshman, pitched another perfect game in the high school tournament. She left for New York Wednesday afternoon or a two day Prospect Camp, but will be back in time to go to the games.
“The thing I remember most of all is how close we became as a team,” she said. “Staying in the dorms really helped, and it was such an exciting experience. I knew I had good defense behind me when I was pitching and had confidence in them.
“Mark has a whole bunch of questions for me, and I remind him the most important thing is to concentrate on your game.”
Young Mark, who is a power hitting first baseman and lefty pitcher, can ask his sisters and dad anything he wants to know. Being there twice before is a big advantage for him and Ty.
“When our season started I didn’t know the team would be so good,” he said. “A lot of us went to states as 10-year olds though, and we’re all good friends. We’ve improved with so many long practices, and I’m really excited.”
Logan, the starting third baseman, for the NEC champion Tanners softball team that went all the way to the North finals, said her brother has had lots of questions.
“He asks me about 10 questions each day,” she said. “I’ll be going with my family to watch him and cheer the team on. It’s so much fun being there with your best friends, and a wonderful playing experience. My main advice is not to get too nervous and live in the moment.”
Ty admitted he feels” nervous excitement”, especially as the time draws closer to the 7 a.m. departure on Saturday.
“We practice hard every day,’ said Ty, who plays left field and uses his speed to beat out bunts or infield hits. “Coach always tells us to take a deep breath and calm down if things aren’t going our way. Every other team there is just like us and feeling the same thing.”
One thing is certain, their talented older sisters are preparing younger brothers for what lies ahead, and they’ll share that information with teammates. The manager is an old pro at tournaments like this, and the team is well prepared for the journey that lies ahead.
