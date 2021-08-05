Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 68F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.