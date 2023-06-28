LYNN — Alan Paulino is listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. But his play on both sides of the football in Wednesday’s 61st annual Harry Agganis All-Star Football Game proved to be the biggest for his squad.
Paulino, one of a half-dozen Peabody High players chosen for the contest, scored two second half touchdowns and was stellar in the defensive backfield as the South squad took down their North counterparts, 24-7, at Manning Field.
“It was a fun game playing with my teammates one more time,” said Paulino, who along with fellow Tanners Jayce Dooley and Colin Ridley will play college ball at Curry. “I love running the ball even though I’m not as big as some of those other guys. I like to find space.”
Paulino finished with 29 yards on seven carries, finding the end zone on an 8-yard inside handoff on his team’s opening drive of the second half and capping off his team’s victory with a 1-yard plunge late in the fourth. He was chosen as the South’s MVP after the contest.
“Alan’s not a big kid, but he’ll take the hits. He can play,” said another Peabody High teammate, quarterback Shea Lynch, who finished 9-for-16 for 90 yards passing along with a team-high 35 yards rushing on eight carries. “Alan’s not afraid of contact.”
The senior-only all-star game, played in memory of the late, great Harry Agganis of Lynn, drew talent from throughout the Northeastern Conference, Cape Ann League, Catholic Conference, Catholic Central League, and beyond.
Lynn native Pius Ejindu, the massive 6-foot-4, 335-pound offensive lineman who’ll continue his career at the University of Maine, said it was “an honor” to play with all-stars from all over the North Shore and beyond on a field he used to call home.
“I’m just grateful to have been part of it,” said Ejindu, who was joined by Prep teammates Max Rizza, Ryan O’Leary, and fellow lineman Patrick Dever. “There were so many great players out there tonight. No. 90 for us (Bishop Fenwick’s Mike DeFelice) was awesome.”
Masconomet running back Will Shannon took MVP honors for the North team, leading all ballcarriers with 39 yards rushing on 10 carries. He also caught three passes, including a 2-yard touchdown toss in the first quarter.
“The hardest part of these games is you have eight days (to get ready),” said South head coach Lou Ciccatelli of Revere, who resides in Boxford. “You put a power in, you put a trap in, you put a sweep in, maybe three pass plays, and that’s really all you can do. But with the studs we had ... they can make things happen with that (few) plays.”
Five plays into the game the South grabbed a 7-0 lead thanks to some trickery. On 3rd-and-4 from their own 39, Lynch tossed the ball to Everett’s Kamarri Ellerbe on the right flat. Normally a quarterback but lined up in the South backfield on this night, Ellerbe, in turn, flung a pass to a wide open Beechin down the right sidelines; the flea flicker was good for a 61-yard score. Max Rizza booted the point after.
Beechin, who will play baseball at Mass. Maritime, originally wasn’t going to play in the Agganis Game. “But I thought to myself if I did, it would be a hell of a ride ... so I’m glad I did,” he said.
“We had a few plays to set up that (touchdown) to make it happen,” Beechin, who finished with four catches for 88 yards, continued. “I knew it was coming to me. Kamarri went out for a screen pass, I faked the block on the corner, and Kamarri led me perfectly into the end zone.”
The North responded, using up the final 7 minutes and 24 seconds of the first quarter to tie things up. The key play in the 11-play, 71-yard drive was a one-handed grab in traffic by Lynnfield’s Sam Gazit, who snared the pass in stride and took it for 38-yard gain. Nine plays later, quarterback Max Ciaramitaro rolled to his left and found Shannon in the end zone from two yards out.
“It was good to get a lot of work,” said Shannon.
“Shannon’s a high character kid with the right attitude,” said North head coach Matt Bouchard of Salem.
Max Rizza of St. John’s Prep blasted a 39-yard field goal on the final play before halftime, giving the South a 10-7 lead.
Following a 41-yard interception into North territory by Dooley on the opening drive of the second half (“Wow that kid’s fast,” said Shannon, who eventually took him down), the South soon extended their lead. Lynch turned to Dooley (5 yards) and Ridley (11 yards) before Paulino ran it in, making it 17-7.
Defensive ends Jose Lendor of Peabody (3 1/2 sacks), Rizza, DeFelice and Danny Guauque of Winthrop did a terrific job setting the edge, particularly in the second half, and allowing the South’s linebacking corps to make tackle after tackle.
For the North squad, Beverly’s Matt Sopp had three catches for 32 yards and fellow Panther Devon Smalls made one grab for 10.
“It’s a blast, a great cause,” Ciccatelli. “It’s a great chance for these seniors to go out and strut their stuff one last time.”
South 24, North 7
61st Agganis All-Star Football Game
at Manning Field, Lynn
South 7 3 7 7 24
North 0 0 0 0 7
Scoring summary
S-Costa Beechin 61 pass from Kamarri Ellerbe (Max Rizza kick)
N-Will Shannon 2 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Jack Marks kick)
S-Rizza 39 field goal
S-Alan Paulino 8 run (Rizza kick)
S-Paulino 1 run (Rizza kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: South — Shea Lynch 8-35, Alan Paulino 7-29, Colin Ridley 4-21, Kamarri Ellerbe 5-8, P.J. Norton 1-3, Costa Beechin 1-2; North — Will Shannon 10-39, David Brown 3-27, Max Ciaramitaro 9-(-19).
PASSING: South — Lynch 9-16-90-0-0, Ellerbe 1-2-61-1-0 North — Ciaramitaro 9-15-92-0-1.
RECEIVING: South — Ellerbe 4-88, Ridley 2-20, Dom Boudreau 1-20, Ellerbe 2-18, Jayce 1-5; North — Sam Gazit 1-38, Matt Sopp 3-32, Devon Smalls 1-10, Shannon 3-7, James Sharkey 0-1.
