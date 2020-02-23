ALL-STATE GREATS Beverly's Ingemi, Peabody's 4x200 relay team win titles 

You might not think a runner as accomplished and successful as Beverly’s India Ingemi would get nervous before a race. But you’d be wrong.
“I get really nervous in general before races, sometimes so that I can’t even feel my hands,” said the Beverly High senior superstar. “But for this race Saturday, I was even more nervous because I knew the field was so stacked with talent.
“Then the (starting) gun went off ... and all that nervousness literally just went away.”
Ingemi took home first place honors in the 300 meter race at Saturday’s All-State Championships at the Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center in Roxbury. The Princeton-bound star and multiple-time Salem News Runner of the Year finished in a blazing-fast 39.49 seconds, just edging out Peabody’s Jolene Murphy (39.61) to cross the ribbon first.
The Peabody girls also had a spectacular showing in the state’s premier indoor track meet, finishing tops among local teams by earning 19 points, good for sixth place among the 60 teams that earned points. The Tanners’ exquisite 4x200 relay team of freshman Savanna Vargas and juniors Sadai Headley-Mawasi, Dado Nasso and Murphy clocked in with a winning time of 1:44.46 to highlight the afternoon.
The 18-year-old Ingemi said that while she’s certainly familiar with the 300, being cognizant of who she was up against was a bit stressful before the starter’s gun went off.
“The fact that there were four girls going in who had broken 40 (seconds) ... I just knew it was going to be tough,” she said.
“I was able to get out to a quick start and was the first to break the line,” she continued. “Then I remained in first, although it was definitely tight. And I was tight because I went out faster than I wanted to, and I tightened up the last 50 meters. Still, I was able to come out on top.”
Ranked among the top five students in her senior class at Beverly High, Ingemi said this was the first season she’s really competed against Murphy, a talented junior who had run sprints such as the 100 and 200 previously.
“Jolene’s such a good runner, and we push each other really well,” said Ingemi. “I’m always so happy to run against her, and she’s such a sweet girl, too.
“Every single week gets more and more competitive, and (next week’s) New Englands will be no different,” Ingemi added. “I used to worry so much about hitting certain times or obsessing over my opponents, but now I just want to go out there and do the best I can. I trust all the effort I’ve put into it.”
Beverly’s 4x400 relay team earned another four points for their squad by finishing in fifth place. The quartet of juniors Grace Carella and Heidi Eberhardt, along with seniors Shelby DeGrenier and Ingemi, finished in a time of 4:03.85. Eberhardt was also 10th in the 1000 (3:01.35) as the Panthers finished 12th overall with 14 points.
The Peabody 4x200 relay will also head off to New Englands, to be held Saturday back at the Reggie Lewis Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. The top six place finishers in each event qualified for New Englands, with those who took seventh or eighth place serving as alternates.
The Tanners — who were just three points out of finishing tied for first overall with Concord-Carlisle — had three of four qualified events reach the podium Saturday while also accumulating three new school records (2 girls, 1 boys). The winning 4x200 relay time set a new school mark, as did Murphy’s personal best time in the 300. Arlene Davila also had a strong showing for Peabody, taking 15th in the shot put (34 feet 41/2 inches).
Swampscott’s Charlotte Andrews, a senior, placed 12th in the high jump (5-2), while classmate Ciara Espaillat flung the shot put 33-113/4, good for 17th overall.
Ava Mahoney of Bishop Fenwick had a 15th place showing in the mile (5:24.43).
BOYS
St. John’s Prep, behind a third place finish from Steve Jackson in the mile (4:20.10), finished 11th out of 52 teams that scored on Saturday, bringing home 14 points. Freshman teammate Nathan Lopez was ninth in the same event, (4:28.19).
A pair of juniors punched their tickets to New Englands by taking respective sixth place finishes for the Eagles. Noah Mooney did so in the 2-mile (9:28.20), while Harry Portorreal accomplished the feat in the long jump (21-6 3/4).
Senior Jack Wilmot and juniors Jarrett Young, Griffin Tache and Greg Pykett ran to a seventh place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:30.90), while the 4x800 relay squad of seniors Geddes Donlon and Connor Hughes, Lopez and junior Nick DeMelo placed 13th (8:19.25).
In addition, George Nikolakopoulos was the 13th in the 2-mile (9:34.64).
Senior Antonio Craveiro placed fifth in the 100 (2:32.82) for Peabody, setting a new school record in the process.
Marblehead junior Godot Gaskins sped his way to a fourth place showing in the 300 (35.54), with Swampscott’s Najique Henry taking 10th (36.23).
Junior Cam Heafitz of Marblehead finished 10th in the high jump (6-4). The Magicians finished 29th as a team.
Anton Vasquez had a heave of 47 feet 81/4 inches in the shot put, good enough for 12th place for the Big Blue senior.
Jackson Wood, a senior from Beverly, took 11th in the 100 (2:34.38) while junior Sebastian Gilligan of Masconomet finished in 12th place in the mile (4:29.54)
KOFFI WINS AT USATFNE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Senior Freddie Koffi of Peabody High won the 60 meter event in a school record time of 6.94 seconds at the USA Track and Field New England Open Championships.
By doing so, Koffi advances to the New Balance Scholastic Nationals at The Armory in New York City on March 13-15
