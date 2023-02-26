Sometimes you're racing against time and sometimes you're racing against your opponents. When you're doing both ... that's when something special happens.
Senior Nathan Lopez used the allure of the clock and got a big boost from two of top distance competitors in Massachusetts to break a 40-year-old St. John's Prep record in the indoor 2-mile at the All-State Meet of Champions at Reggie Lewis Center on Saturday.
Lopez' time of 9:01.31 took down Dan Foley's school record of 9:06.9 that had stood since 1983 and was good for a silver medal. Sam Burgess of Framingham broke nine minutes to win the race in 8:59 and Westford's Paul Bergeron was third in 9:04, with the trio pushing each other to a thoroughly entertaining finish.
"Nathan's race was pretty exciting. He raced efficiently through the first 2.4k or so and then competed with Sam and Paul over the last 800. All three are exceptional athletes who respect and like each other too, which makes it fun," said St. John's coach Zach Lankow, whose senior distance ace Lopez will run for Michigan next year.
"Nathan's had a great career, and we're hoping to enjoy a few more top performances before he moves to the next level. He's a competitor first, which certainly compliments his talent and work ethic also."
Also for the Eagles, the 4x200 relay of Chris McDonough, Brady Pallotta, Brendan Burke and Cooper Johnson placed third overall in a time of 1:32.31. McDonough was also fourth overall in the dash (6.50).
"Four awesome kids who along with Dylan Aliberti are five of the top 10 sprinters in St. John's Prep history," said Lankow. "They've completely bought into the program and worked so hard to get where they're at. I couldn't be happier for them."
Callum Brown was seventh in the high jump for the Prep (6-foot-2) and Drew McStay was 10th (6-0). The 4x400 relay, anchored by Aliberti, came in eighth.
Peabody senor Brianna Ewnasiha also enjoyed a record setting day and matched for the best finish among North Shore athletes with a silver medal at All-States. She cleared 5-foot-6 in the high jump for a new Tanner indoor best and tied for the championship, earning second place overall on tiebreakers.
Senior Sarah DiVasta continued her outstanding season with a new personal best of 5:03.93 in the mile, good for third place in the state. Senior sprinter Savanna Vargas broke her own school record in the 60 meter dash, finishing fifth in 7.22 seconds.
Shot putters Alex Jackson and Aaliyah Callahan had strong showings. Jackson, a sophomore, was fourth with a toss of 52-feet-9 1/4 inches while Callahan came in fifth among all girls in the state at 38-feet-4 1/2.
Vargas also ran a leg of Peabody's girls 4x200 relay with Yosmery Batista, Marissa Simmons and Tamara Kemigisha to finish tenth (1:47.49).
"We've got a great number of athletes qualifies for the New England championships and a lot of kids hitting PR's at this time of the year is great," said Peabody coach Fernando Braz. "I'm very proud of the effort from the kids as well as the entire coaching staff."
Marblehead's Ryan Thompson came in seventh in the 600 (1:24.12) while the boys 4x200 finished 10th. For the Magician girls, Keira Sweetnam placed eighth in the high jump (5-2) and the 4x200 was ninth. Cate Trautman was also 16th in the 300.
Keith Townsend of Ipswich placed eighth in the high jump by clearing 6-foot-2. Colin Hansen also finished 12th in the 600 (1:24.76).
Beverly saw Claire Brean come in 15th in the 600, while for Danvers Emma Eagan was 17th in the 2-mile (11:36) and Cali Abbatessa threw the shot 31-feet-8 1/5 inches (23rd).