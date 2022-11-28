Coach School Super Bowls Record
Jim O’Leary St. John’s Prep 6 2-4
Dave Woods Bishop Fenwick 5 3-2
Terry Silva Gloucester 5 3-2
Ed Nizwantowski Peabody 5 2-3
Paul Ingram Gloucester 4 3-1
*Jack Welch Ipswich 3 3-0
^Brian St. Pierre St. John’s Prep 3 2-0
Jim Rudloff Marblehead 3 1-2
#Steve Dembowski Swampscott 3 1-2
Dan Bauer Beverly 2 2-0
Bob Serino Swampscott 2 2-0
Paul Worth NS Tech 2 1-1
Bill Bush Swampscott 2 0-2
#Al Costabile Bishop Fenwick 2 0-2
Ken Perrone Salem 2 0-2
Jim Pugh Masconomet 2 0-2
*Stan Bondelevitch Swampscott 1 1-0
Sean Gallagher Salem 1 1-0
Fred Glatz St. John’s Prep 1 1-0
Ted Flaherty Ipswich 1 1-0
Bill Hamor Beverly 1 0-1
Andrew Morency Ham-Wenham 1 0-1
^ Does not include the 2022 Super Bowl result
# Dembowski (Milton) and Costabile (Shawsheen) have their current teams playing in this year’s Super Bowls
* Bondelevitch and Welch won non-Super Bowl state titles before the format was implemented in 1972
— Compiled by Matt Williams