Coach School Super Bowls Record

Jim O’Leary St. John’s Prep 6 2-4

Dave Woods Bishop Fenwick 5 3-2

Terry Silva Gloucester 5 3-2

Ed Nizwantowski Peabody 5 2-3

Paul Ingram Gloucester 4 3-1

*Jack Welch Ipswich 3 3-0

^Brian St. Pierre St. John’s Prep 3 2-0

Jim Rudloff Marblehead 3 1-2

#Steve Dembowski Swampscott 3 1-2

Dan Bauer Beverly 2 2-0

Bob Serino Swampscott 2 2-0

Paul Worth NS Tech 2 1-1

Bill Bush Swampscott 2 0-2

#Al Costabile Bishop Fenwick 2 0-2

Ken Perrone Salem 2 0-2

Jim Pugh Masconomet 2 0-2

*Stan Bondelevitch Swampscott 1 1-0

Sean Gallagher Salem 1 1-0

Fred Glatz St. John’s Prep 1 1-0

Ted Flaherty Ipswich 1 1-0

Bill Hamor Beverly 1 0-1

Andrew Morency Ham-Wenham 1 0-1

^ Does not include the 2022 Super Bowl result

# Dembowski (Milton) and Costabile (Shawsheen) have their current teams playing in this year’s Super Bowls

* Bondelevitch and Welch won non-Super Bowl state titles before the format was implemented in 1972

— Compiled by Matt Williams

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you