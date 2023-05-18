The 11th annual ALS Awareness Game to honor the late, great Pete Frates will played Friday night at Fenway Park between his alma mater, Boston College, and visiting Notre Dame. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
A Beverly native, Pete was a three-sport star and captain at St. John’s Prep (Class of 2003) before going on to Boston College, where he also captained the Eagles’ baseball team. He worked tirelessly to both raise both hundreds of millions of dollars and raise awareness towards defeating ALS while battling the disease for more than seven years. He passed away at age 34 in December 2019.
General admission tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased through mlb.tickets.com. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Peter Frates Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting ALS patients and their families with the cost of specialized home care required for patient stability as the disease progresses.
In addition, St. John’s Prep will be hosting its annual ALS Awareness Game next Friday, May 24 at Peter Frates Diamond on the Prep campus in Danvers starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free.