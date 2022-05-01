PEABODY -- It's coming; Dave McKenzie can feel it.
"I've been telling our guys that one day it's all going to click, and we're going to be a very, very dangerous team. This was the closest we've been to that," said the first-year head coach of the Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse team, whose squad got five goals and four assists from captain Manny Alvarez-Segee and some strong defensive play in shutting down Bishop Stang Saturday, 12-5, at Donaldson Field.
"I truly believe that if this team gets hot at the right time," continued McKenzie, "that a.) it's going to be a lot of fun for us, and b.) it's tough to be tough for everyone else that we play."
Alvarez-Segee, the gifted senior attackman who now has 30 goals and 46 points, was in top form in dishing out of double teams to wide open teammates for goals while also producing a flurry of his own. Fellow captains Nick Wesley and Kevin Wood spearheaded a defensive effort in front of netminder Will Gibbs (12 saves), enabling the Crusaders to win back-to-back games for the first time this spring.
"Our communication was really strong. When they came down into our end, we talked it through and got the stops we need, and Gibby played great," said Wood, who like Wesley is a close defender. "And the offense, they just do their thing and really made it happen. Everything was clicking."
There wasn't much suspense as Fenwick (now 6-4) led 4-1 after one quarter and 9-2 at halftime. Although they got a bit sloppy over the final 24 minutes, the Crusaders had the game locked up by then.
Alvarez-Segee was the offensively catalyst, producing three goals and three assists by halftime. Tyler Mullen was also efficient with the ball in his stick, scoring twice and adding three assists before halftime (he finished with 5 helpers).
"After the first 2-3 shots I take, I can tell if I'm in a groove or not," said Alvarez-Segee. "I feel the blood flowing, the buzz coming ... I'm reading the defense and seeing what's there. When they have weak slides (defensively), they're easy to get around, and I can come top slide and draw two guys to me and pass it off or get the shot off if it's there."
McKenzie said that Saturday wasn't Alvarez-Segee's most complete game of the season, based largely on his ability to read the ball and feed his teammates for higher percentage shots when the situation dictated it.
"Manny certainly doesn't lack for confidence," he said, "but at the same time, that's admirable because it shows how much he cares. "He's our offensive catalyst, the guy who gets it all going for us up front."
Sophomore Joey Marshall added two scores for the winners, with classmate Anthony Sasso adding a goal of his own plus two assists. Junior middie Michael Anthony notched his first career goal, with Brady McClung also scoring. Chris Stevens and Jake Westin had solo assists.
Long stick middies Max Vieira and freshman Lincoln Dugan also played well for Fenwick, as did senior middie Charlie Vu.
"We're working on trying to be louder in terms of communication so everyone knows what they're doing, even in a situation where an offensive middie gets caught (on defense)," said Wesley. "We've been doing a lot better, and I think we'll continue to get better at it."