There are only two high schools in the United States that have Witches as their mascot. As it happens, Ken Perrone had Hall of Fame careers coaching both of them.
The football teams from Salem and Brewer, Maine will meet up this Saturday at Bertram Field to play the first ‘Ken Perrone Witches Classic’, a scrimmage between Witches in homage to the man who put both programs on the map among the very best in New England.
The action kicks off at 2 p.m. It’ll be the first official scrimmage for Salem High as they look to build off last year’s 7-4 season. Brewer went 3-5 and is located just South of Bangor (and the University of Maine, Orono) about 3 1/3 hours from the Witch City.
A baseball and football coach for almost 100 combined seasons, Perrone took over the Brewer Witches in 1967. He had a 45-12 record, winning Maine Class A state titles in 1967 and 1970 ... with the ‘70 squad being ranked No. 1 in New England and No. 5 nationally.
He moved South to take over the Salem Witches in 1973, bringing the Witches to the Super Bowl in a ‘74 season that included two of the most memorable games in North Shore history: a 13-12 win in a battle of unbeatens at Gloucester and a heartbreaking overtime loss to Andover in the Super Bowl.
Perrone remained Salem’s grid boss until 1994, when he guided the team to the Super Bowl once again but was fired after the season for coaching during the teacher’s strike (the season is the subject of a book by QB Sean Stellato and may become a movie). He is tied as Salem’s all-time wins leader with a record of 151-64-7 and won of shared five Northeastern Conference titles.
Never coaching another down of football after leaving Salem High, Perrone spent the next decade-and-a-half as the successful head baseball coach at Salem State. Incredibly, his teams won a combined 1,413 games with almost 50 league, state or regional championships and seven undefeated teams. He’s been inducted into eight Halls of Fame, including those at both Brewer (2014) and Salem (2013) Highs.