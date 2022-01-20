Anyone that knows Ken and Tracy Smith — and if you live in or around Danvers, there’s a very good chance that’s the case — is aware of how much the family gives back to their community. For over three decades, the Smiths have been ready to step in to lend a hand to so many worthy causes.
Now Ken Smith is the one needing help. He has serious health issues, is in the late stages of early onset Alzheimer’s disease, and is suffering an almost complete loss of mobility from stroke last February. The Smith family has always enjoyed being active and participating in road races or other outdoors activities, but have faced problems that a wheelchair accessible van would be a huge help in allowing them to continue.
The Smiths are normally the ones providing help, but now need assistance. Long-time friends Lisa Foley and Mary White have organized a GoFundMe page hoping to raise $55,000 for the van and help with Ken’s care.
The support has been overwhelming thus far, with 226 donors to date and over $42,000 raised.
“It’s been amazing, a phenomenal response,” said Tracy Smith. “Ken and I have been involved in so many community projects over the years, and we raised our kids (Ethan and Emily) to have the same values. Honestly, we’ve gotten so much back because we love being around people and met so many wonderful friends.”
The family participates in athletic events like biking and running, but everything has become so much more difficult after Ken’s diagnosis six years ago, followed by his stroke. They’re determined to carry on, and pushed him in a wheelchair in the Pete Frates 5K for ALS in Beverly this past November. — a race Ken ran in 2019.
“They’re always the first people to step up and ask what they can do to help,” Foley remarked of the Smiths. “They still continued to help out long after their kids weren’t involved (in youth sports).
“We’re hoping someone will steer us in the right direction about what we need for a van that is outfitted right for Ken, because we’re new at this. We just want to help this amazing family.”
For 33 years, Ken Smith was a coach and administrator in Danvers American Little League. He also coached both girls youth basketball and boys youth soccer in town.
A lifelong resident of Danvers, he attended St. Mary of the Annunciation School and St. John’s Prep before heading off to Providence College. Tracy was born in Danvers, moved away but returned after college.
“I met Ken and have been here ever since,” said Tracy, who has always been by her husband’s side volunteering at St. Mary’s and helping out with Aztec soccer for many years.
Foley said she met Tracy Smith when her daughter Grace (a Bishop Fenwick student-athlete) was playing soccer with Emily.
“At one point she was managing five teams at once for Aztec soccer,” Foley said of Tracy Smith. “She’s been so humbled by the whole process, not used to being the one needing help.”
Ethan Smith followed his father to St. John’s Prep, where he captained the Eagles’ fencing and ultimate disc teams before going on to UMass Amherst. Emily was a Bishop Fenwick soccer captain who chose Babson College.
“Ken loved road racing and bike riding,” said his wife. “He’d go 30 miles on that bike every day. The last big event he did was in 2015 and again the next year riding from Boston College to Greenwich, Conn. for Team Frate Train — 310 miles and three days on the bike to raise money for ALS.
“Ken enjoyed so many outdoor activities,” she added. “He was a baseball umpire and has always loved sports. He used to play men’s basketball two nights a week. We did the Ray Bourque 7.7K Road Race at Ferncroft this year, pushing Ken in a wheelchair.
“We want to keep him going,” she added. “We’ve always enjoyed just getting in the car and going for two-hour rides, just driving to see the ocean, going to Gloucester, or stopping by ballfields. That’s something we miss and hope to be able to do again.”
That’s what Foley and White hope will happen again very soon.
To donate in any amount, please go to: www.gofundme.com/f/ken-smiths-alzheimers-transportation-and-care
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN