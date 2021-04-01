Student-athletes all over the country have experienced so many changes over the last year that it only made sense for Salem High to look for a familiar face to lead its baseball program in 2021.
The Witches didn't have to look far.
Jesse Amaya, an assistant coach for the last four seasons, was promoted to Salem High's head baseball coach earlier this week.
"I love this town. It's a pleasure and an honor to be coaching here," said Amaya, who works as a special education teacher at Salem Prep.
"Jesse's a great guy," Salem High athletic director Scott Connolly said. "He knows the game, he's had great experience as both a player and a coach and he knows our kids. We're really excited to have him."
How does a 27-year old from Los Angeles land on the opposite coast in Salem anyway? Amaya came East to study and play baseball at Gordon College, where he hit .304 for the Fighting Scots as a senior in 2015. With the opportunity to pursue his Masters in moderate disabilities while being a graduate assistant coach at Gordon, he stayed and one thing led to another.
"My coach at Gordon connected me with (former Salem High coach) Gavin Softic, and I joined him in Salem from day one," Amaya recalled. "I've been on the East Coast for eight years now and Salem's been a home for me ... the city's been so good to me, I'm excited to be able to give back."
Softic guided the Witches for four seasons, making the state tournament all four years and going 47-41 overall. He had to step down when he became an elementary school principal, opening the door for Amaya to step into the head role.
"I know if I was in his position, I'd want someone familiar with the kids to step up and lead," Amaya said. "I learned so much from Gavin, he really took me under his wing and helped me see how to wear the many different hats you have as an educator and a coach."
This year's spring sports are slated to begin on April 26 with the Northeastern Conference planning a 13-game baseball schedule running from May 4-5 until the second week of June. After that, there will be an open state tournament. Masks, dugout spacing and all the other COVID-19 protocols set forth by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the state's Executive Office of Environmental Affairs will, of course, remain in place.
"These kids deserve to go out and have the best, most enjoyable season they possibly can," Amaya said. "For a lot of our guys, it'll be the first time they've played baseball in more than a year ... not everyone's fortunate enough to play summer ball or AAU. My biggest priority is to make it as safe and as comfortable as possible."
Amaya has also coached with the North Shore Navigators and has been on the diamond helping out with his alma mater, Gordon, for the last few weeks. From a baseball standpoint, he'll stress the fundamentals. Beyond that, he feels like the skills he uses as a teacher in the classroom translate well to the dugout.
"I try to build up the person, then the student, then the athlete. If you go at those three things, in that order, you're going to build the skills the kids need to get through games and life," Amaya said.
"I'm really excited to get going next month."
