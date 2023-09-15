HATHORNE — They say that all birds must learn to fly at some point in their life. Both of these birds, the Redhawks of Amesbury and the Hawks of Essex Tech, came in with no intention to go to the air.
Both relied heavily on the run game to start Friday's Cape Ann League contest. The difference was ultimately the size of these birds, as the visitors from Amesbury clearly were a much bigger team and ran at will, while Essex Tech struggled to build any momentum on the ground.
Brothers Michael and Max Sanchez both went over 100 yards on the ground, combining for 272, and each had two touchdowns as the Hawks dropped their home opener to Amesbury, 32-0.
“They’re one of the strongest teams in the division and league," Essex Tech coach Dan Connors said of the Redhawks. "We feel like we improved in some areas, but as a young team we have to keep focusing every play.”
A pair of early scores by the Sanchez brothers — a 24-yard run by Michael, followed by a 66-yard burst by twin brother Max — along with 2-point conversions after each gave Amesbury a 16-0 lead after one quarter.
Connors then began to utilize the Hawks' wings by drawing up some short pass plays. The hosts had some success there behind sophomore quarterback Jacoby Castinelli-Tarasuik (9-for-18, 65 yards) and kept the game close until just before halftime, when Amesbury got two more scores by the Sanchez brothers to make it 32-0 at the break.
“There were many great elements to the win today," Amesbury (2-0) head coach Colin McQueen said postgame. "We still have lots to clean up, but I’m proud of our effort. And that team across the field, Essex Tech, is building something great.”
Essex Tech would open the second half with a great kickoff return by sophomore Xavier Parsons. Followed by two major penalties on Amesbury (personal foul and an unsportsmanlike penalty) the Hawks drove deep into enemy territory but ultimately saw their drive stall out after a false start penalty and a trick play that was swallowed up by the Redhawks' defense.
There would be no scoring in the second half as Essex Tech’s defense made some good stops on Amesbury’s run game.
Essex Tech junior running back Jake Gilbert didn't score but kept hitting the hole hard all evening. Parsons made some great plays, too, and Casinelli-Tarasuik threw the ball well but had a few dropped passes.
Amesbury finished with 312 yards rushing, but Essex Tech’s defensive line showed great promise by making two big stands.
The Hawks are on the road next Friday to take on 2-0 Lynnfield, while Amesbury plays at Pentucket in a battle of early unbeatens.
Amesbury 32, Essex Tech 0
at Essex Tech, Hathorne
Amesbury (2-0);16;16;0;0;32
Essex Tech (0-2);0;0;0;0;0
Scoring Summary
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Amesbury — Michael Sanchez 8-137, Max Sanchez 6-135, Nico Cox 5-18, DJ DiCarlo 2-16, Jamie Gray 1-5, Sebastian Ayotte 1-3, Joseph Celia 2-0, Justin Dube 1-(-2); Essex Tech — Xavier Parsons 2-16, Jake Gilbert 14-15, Jacoby Castinelli-Tarauik 4-10, Michael Indelicato 1-1.
PASSING: Amesbury — Dube 0-1-0-0-0; Essex Tech — Castinelli-Tarasuik 9-18-65-0-1.
RECEIVING: Amesbury — None; Essex Tech — Nick Branciforte 3-26, Makaio Bey 3-21, Keevan Hally 2-12, John Taylor 1-6.