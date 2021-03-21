AMESBURY – Hamilton-Wenham's football team was game Saturday at Landy Stadium, but a fired up Amesbury High team ran its offensive scheme to a (straight) "T" to control the action.
The Indians took out all their frustration from last week's loss by grinding up 299 yards on 42 carries in a physically-overwhelming 26-12 win.
Amesbury (1-1) never trailed and controlled the football for 16 minutes and 15 seconds in the second half, compared to the Generals’ 3:45.
Two straight losses have left veteran coach Jim Pugh a bit frustrated, but he’s hopeful that better things lie ahead for Hamilton-Wenham.
“They were good and we couldn’t tackle. We didn’t make the plays when we need them, and that was it,” said Pugh. "Markus (Nordin) is a good athlete and he gave us all he could. Carter (Coffey, the team's usual starting QB) got hurt on defense last week (vs. Newburyport) and he’ll be back.”
Nordin led Hamilton-Wenham on its best drive the day, a 16-play, 61-yard march to paydirt, answering the Indians initial score with his own 1-yard leap to break the plane. He had a pair of completions to Ryan Monahan and Marty Cooke and pitched in a huge, 8-yard chain-moving run to put the Generals in position to make it an 8-6 game.
The possession chewed up 8:17 off the clock, but it left Amesbury 1:39, and the Indians made it count. Junior Drew MacDonald clicked with Dore for a 30-yard completion, then on 4th-and-9 from the Hamilton-Wenham 30 threw an absolute sparkler of a corner route to Tilton to the 5. Kyle Donovan (104 rushing yards) again got the call, and this time dragged a pair of Generals with him into the end zone for a 14-6 halftime lead.
The teams traded scores in the third. An athletic Will Moroney interception put the Generals in business at the Amesbury 28 and Nordin wasted no time, going to Monahan for a highlight-film grab in the back of the end zone.
But Amesbury responded as it did all day – with a big play. This time, it was Dore, busting tackles and accelerating into the open field for a 45-yard touchdown.
Ramping up the defensive pressure, the Indians went for the kill and got it. Amesbury held the visitors to just 19 more yards on 11 plays the rest of the way.
Amesbury 26, Hamilton-Wenham 12
Hamilton-Wenham (0-2) 0 6 6 0 — 12
Amesbury (1-1) 0 14 6 6 — 26
A-Kyle Donovan 19 run (JT Tilton run)
HW-Markus Nordin 1 run (pass failed)
A-Donovan 5 run (run failed)
HW-Ryan Monahan 28 pass from Nordin (pass failed)
A-Brady Dore 45 run (run failed)
A-Tilton 20 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham — Marty Cooke 8-36, Markus Nordin 6-13, John Mulvihill 1-8, John Ertel 1-0; Amesbury — Kyle Donovan 10-104, Brady Dore 10-89, JT Tilton 9-56, Drew MacDonald 3-16, Henry O’Neill 3-12, Nick Marden 4-9, Jeremy Lopez 1-9, Shea Cucinotta 2-4.
PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham — Nordin 7-18-110-1-0, Ertel 1-5-(-4)-0-0; Amesbury — MacDonald 2-6-55-0-2.
RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham —Ryan Monahan 9-96, Thomas Ring 1-8, Cooke 1-2; Amesbury — Dore 1-30, Tilton 1-25.