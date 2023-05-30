When the Boston Celtics began the Eastern Conference playoffs in mid-April, the franchise unveiled an ‘Unfinished Business’ slogan throughout TD Garden.
One year prior they had fallen short of their goal to win a championship, losing at home in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. But after winning 57 regular season games and locking up the No. 2 seed in the East in 2023, that two-word mantra felt perfectly appropriate for a group that had appeared to only get better.
They added Malcolm Brogdon, a proven veteran guard that went on to win the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the three core members of this team for the last half decade-plus, were back after gaining what fans hoped to be valuable experience playing in their first championship series.
But despite their undeniable talent, something never felt right about this year’s team.
Yes, the Celtics wound up with the second-best record in the association, but they still went through stretches of inexplicably poor basketball, dropping a handful of games to inferior teams in astonishing fashion.
When they were hitting their shots, they looked virtually unbeatable. They were the league’s best front-running team — and it wasn’t even close.
But when the shots didn’t fall, everything about them changed. Their body language, their focus, their mental fortitude ... it all fell apart.
That rang true in the first round playoff series against Atlanta, where the seemingly overmatched Hawks stole two games (one in Boston) before the Celtics finally won out in six games. Against Philadelphia, they fell behind 3-2 before rallying to win the final two against an equally, if not more so, fraudulent Sixers team.
And of course we all know what unfolded against the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
In dropping Game 7 on Monday night, the Celtics finished the postseason with a staggering 5-6 record at home. and although the analytical numbers might say otherwise, their defense was never consistent or reliable enough to counteract their offensive inefficiencies.
For all intents and purposes, Boston lacked a true identity — and it eventually came back to bite them.
So the burning question now is, where do they go from here?
If the Celtics keep their current group, with perhaps some minor tweaks around the edges, they’ll return as one of the favorites to win it all in 2024. But they were also among the favorites both this season and last season; odds mean nothing come playoff time.
Tatum isn’t going anywhere; he’s a First-Team All-NBA player and although he battled his own demons at times this season, he’s still the unquestionable cornerstone of the franchise and is still getting better.
But what about Jaylen Brown? The 26-year-old is undoubtedtly one of the more gifted players in the league, but he has failed to deliver in big moments as well as correct his poor dribbling skills and turnover tendencies.
In making the All-NBA Second Team, Brown is eligible for a Supermax contract worth nearly $295 million. Playoff struggles aside, all signs point to the Celtics offering him that contract and, if that’s the case, it’s a near guarantee Brown puts pen to paper.
I do believe, however, that president Brad Stevens and Co. need to at least explore the idea of moving on from Brown.
Who knows; maybe you can land a guy like Damian Lillard or Fred VanVleet in a trade. The Atlanta Hawks are another team that has multiple pieces to offer, and maybe surrounding Tatum with even more depth and versatility is the play.
I’m not going to go full Kendrick Perkins and say it’s officially time to break up the Tatum/Brown duo or that they’ve reached their peak. But considering their similar playing styles, they don’t exactly compliment each other as well as one could hope. and Brown simply hasn’t been good enough to warrant paying him upwards of $50 million per year (and over $60 million in his final two years over a 5-year contract_.
Then there’s the coaching situation.
Give Joe Mazzulla some credit; the 34-year-old rookie was thrown into the fire and certainly had his blunders. But he learned on the fly, rallied his troops for a near-improbable comeback series win against Miami, and it still appears his team had his back despite the disappointing conclusion.
If Boston dumps Mazzulla, that would mark the franchise’s fourth different head coach in as many seasons. Cohesiveness matters; it’s difficult to start over from scratch year after year.
What the Celtics really need to do is bring in at least one (preferably more) veteran assistants to join Mazzulla on the bench. and from a schematic standpoint, Mazzulla needs to swallow his pride and ditch the ‘live by the three, die by the three’ philosophy that seemed to cost them many times. They’re not the dynasty Warriors and they don’t have two of the greatest shooters to ever play the game in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
Boston is still in much better shape than the majority of teams across the league. But drastic or not, changes need to be made, additions need to be made.
If that doesn’t happen, they’ll be right back in this position next spring with no resolution to the unfinished business mantra.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.