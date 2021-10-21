BEVERLY — If you thought the days of the Danvers Beverly girls soccer rivalry being decided by an Anderson were over, think again.
Danvers sophomore Ellie Anderson, the latest in a long line of cousins to play for both the Falcons and Panthers, notched her first varsity hat trick and had an incredible five point outburst to lift the visitors to a 5-2 win at Frank Forti Field.
A dynamic outside forward/midfielder, Anderson impressed with both her speed and her foot-skills near the net on Thursday afternoon. Once she tied the game just before halftime, the ball was rolling off her foot to the tune of four points in 15 minutes of game time as the Falcons (11-2-2) took complete command.
"Ellie had been kind of unlucky, offensively, the last few games and she gave us a huge lift in that second half. We needed it," said Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion. "We had to change the formation a little bit and it opened things up for her."
Beverly (6-8-1) had a 1-0 lead on Izzy Sullivan's goal (assisted by Bella Jiminez) at the 25-minute mark. The Panthers defended tremendously well in that first half, with some strong efforts by sophomore Emma Fitzgerald, junior Liv Griffin, freshman Lily McCarthy and junior Claire Brean in the mix.
Though Danvers had a good volume of shots (10 in the opening half), they were poor quality. Beverly keeper Kayla Cimon (12 saves in all) stopped most of them easily, which frustrated a Falcon team that had only scored six goals total in its last four outings.
"We laid into them pretty good at halftime. The pressure was on and it was like, 'Do you want this or not?'," Hinchion said. "They responded. That was the best half of soccer we've played in a while."
Anderson scored her second to give Danvers the lead for good at the 49-minute mark, heading home a perfect corner kick offering from senior captain Gabby Chisholm. Just four minutes later, Arianna Bezanson finished her own rebound to make it a 3-1 game and Anderson added another assisted by freshman Georgia Prouty (three assists) only three minutes after that.
"The first half was great," Beverly coach Samantha Charest said. "Danvers is the kind of team that when they get momentum, they don't stop. When you have a lull, they seem to get ever strong and things pile up fast."
Calli Abbatessa had one assist for Danvers and Chisholm collected another when she served up a great free kick from midfield that was knocked down by Prouty and set up for Anderson's fourth of the afternoon.
"We need Gabby to play middle defense but we also know she's so capable on those serves, either from back or at the corner," Hinchion said. "She does a lot of dangerous things when she's got the ball on her foot."
Beverly steadied itself a bit in the final 10 minutes, earning two corners and forcing Danvers keeper Emily Goddard to make some nice saves. Jiminez got the Panthers on the scoreboard in the 78th minute when she deposited a Kayleigh Crowell rebound.
"We're making steady improvements every day and we can't lose sight of that," Charest said. "Sometimes it feels like from half to half, we forget the things we did that got us where we were; we've got to keep those good things in mind and keep doing them."
The Falcons retain their narrow lead in the Northeastern Conference North title chase with 19 points to Masconomet's 18 with two games to play. Swampscott also isn't far behind with 14 and faces both teams next week.
"You want to be tested at this time of the year and we've been tested almost every game," Hinchion said. "We're happy with the way we handled the pressure today. The whole team turned it around in that second half."