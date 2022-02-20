BEVERLY — The rink was pink on Sunday night at Bourque Arena, from the hockey tape used by the players to the striped shorts worn by the referees plus the streamers lining the stands and the scarves worn by cheering parents.
Even the masks given out at the door were pink; if that’s what it took to get the Collen Ritzer Memorial Game played this year, then that’s what was going to happen.
The Beverly and Andover girls hockey teams met in tribute of beloved Danvers High teacher Colleen Ritzer, who grew up in Andover and was a huge hockey fan (her younger sister skated for the Warriors, too). Both teams wore special jerseys, in pink, and money was collected for the Ritzer Memorial Fund to support scholarships and kindness. The teams also presented pink roses to Ritzer’s parents, Tom and Peggy.
“I never has Ms. Ritzer, but I had a lot of friends that did and everyone is touched by her legacy of kindness,” said Beverly assistant coach Kristen McCarthy, who received a Ritzer Scholarship when she graduated from Danvers High in 2016. “As a teacher, if I can touch half as many lives as Ms. Ritzer did that’ll be pretty amazing.”
Once the action started, Andover had too much depth and a little too much scoring punch for the Panthers in a 7-3 decision.
It was 3-2 for the visitors after a high scoring opening frame, but Andover dominated the second with an 11-3 edge in shots and netted four unanswered goals to pull away.
“This is a great game for a great cause. We love playing it in every year, and we’re so glad it happened after we couldn’t last year,” said Andover coach Meagan Keefe, whose team won its first MVC/DCL D1 title since 2005 and is now 13-5-1 overall.
Any squad that can win a league that includes Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover and Methuen/Tewksbury is a tough customer, and that bore itself out over the course of Sunday’s game. Six different players scored goals as Andover had too easy a time getting to the front of the net for clean looks. Rose Memmolo led Andover with two goals and an assist, and 11 skaters had at least one point.
“We just didn’t play well,” Beverly head coach Matt Lampert said. “Andover’s a really good, really deep team and we were out of position a lot. We’ll work on it in practice.”
The Panthers’ Kayleigh Crowell scored a power play goal off a Jamie DuPont rebound to make it 2-1 in the first, but Andover restored its a two-goal lead on a wicked wrister by Scarlet Glass. Halle Greenleaf scored on a perfect 2-on-1 with DuPont to make it 3-2 by the end of the first, but the Warriors netted the next four to skate away victorious.
Beverly’s Sadie Papamechail made it 2-for-2 on the power play with a late goal, and junior Maggie Mullen got a big roar from the Andover bench with 11 saves in 10 minutes of relief action. Starter Lillian Jagger got the win with 10 stops in net; Beverly’s Megan McGinnity collected 25 saves.
Andover 7, Beverly 3
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Andover 3 2 2 7
Beverly 2 0 1 3
Scoring summary
First period: A, Rose Memmolo (Jacqueline Haney, Scarlet Glass), 1:08; A, Haney (Eliza O’Sullivan), 7:26; B, Kayleigh Crowell (Jamie DuPont, Halle Greenleaf), ppg, 8:54; A, Glass (Memmolo, Grace Johnson), 11:05; B, Greeleaf (DuPont), 13:51.
Second period: A, Rose MacLean (Lauren Adams), 7:46; A, Adams (un), 10:41.
Third period: A, Memmoloo (Brooke Cedorchuk), 1:11; A, Della DiFiore (un), 11:50; B, Sadie Papamechail (un), ppg, 13:40.
Saves: A, Lillian Jagger 8, Maggie Mullen 11; B, Megan McGinnity 25.
Records: A, 13-5-1; B, 9-8-2.
RITZER GAME HISTORY
2022 Andover, 7-3
2021 No game due to COVID-19
2020 Beverly, 3-1
2019 Andover, 9-0
2018 Andover, 4-0
2017 Beverly, 4-0
2016 Beverly, 4-0
2015 Beverly, 4-2
2014 Andover, 4-3