The future looks bright for the RES Angels softball program based out of Salem, which won the Bats & Broomsticks tournament in their hometown recently to wrap up another solid summer on the diamond.
Though the tournament was played at the 16U level, the Angels called up a lot of younger players to get them ready for next year and still had tremendous success. There were two 16U players on the tourney roster, 12 from the 14U ranks and one even from the 12U level.
The result was a 2-1 record in round robin play and two playoff victories to hoist the championship.
“It was a great way to end the summer,” said program director and coach Ryan Leahy. “The girls love playing close to home and it was a great even that takes us into 2024 with a lot of momentum.”
Tessa Francis, a sophomore at Marblehead High, was MVP for good reason. In a 15-0 championship win over North Shore Breakers, she threw three shutout innings but had maybe her most impressive effort in the semi’s. That’s where she shutout the Billerica Reapers, 2-0, with 12 strikeouts.
For the tournament, Francis fanned 24 in 16 innings and walked only one batter.
“She dominated all weekend,” said Leahy, who was assisted in the tourney by Eric Shepperson.
In the championship, Lila Flynn (a sophomore outfielder from Danvers) hit a home run and Addison McCarty (another sophomore from Danvers) provided two hits. Liv Loux of Salem added three (and led the Angels for the tourney with seven total hits).
The semifinal win over Billerica saw McCarty provide a key sacrifice that led to the game’s only runs. Flynn had the only hit of that game and scored both runs (walking twice).
Beverly High sophomore Kat Tsimounis impressed at catcher in the tournament, working 10 innings behind the plate without allowing a single passes ball and throwing out two runners stealing for good measure.
The youngest Angel was Higgins Middle Schooler Paige Quigley of Peabody, who did an excellent job at second base. She had two fence clearing homers this summer and hit some hard balls against the older competition at the Salem tourney.
The tourney began with a 16-3 win over Legends that saw Beverly freshman Lidia Miedema toss four outstanding innings and allow only one hit with seven strikeouts. Miedema helped her own cause with an opposite field double as well. Gloucester sophomore Emma Carrapichosa had three hits plus four RBI in the win and Swampscott sophomore Olivia Barletta (who led the Angels in total hitting for the entire summer with a .537 average) had a great defensive game in center.
The second bout was a 9-1 win over Billerica Repears dominated by Francis, who fanned 10. Emily Cassarino of North Reading had a big 2-run double in the game and played top-notch infield defense.
The lone loss was a 5-4 decision against Billerica Warriors in which Chloe Mahoney of Marblehead (a freshman at St. Mary’s Lynn) pitched very well.
Other key contributors to the title win were Essex Tech sophomore Sophia Barriera at pitcher; Lynn’s junior Nevaeh Eth, an outstanding shortstop; Lynn’s Brooke Braswell at first base; Salem sophomore Angie Jimenez, who had a perfect on-base percentage in the two playoff games and excellent outfielder Sheila Pimental from St. Mary’s Lynn.