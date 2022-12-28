The eighth annual Pete Frates Winter Classic kicks off Wednesday afternoon at the Essex Sports Center, and as usual it sports four of the best boys hockey teams in the state of Massachusetts vying for the title.
Host St. John's Prep (2-0-1), the defending Division 1 state champions, will meet their long-time Catholic Conference rivals from BC High (1-1-1) at 6 p.m. in the second of the day's two contests. BC High won last year's tourney title. The tournament will open with a 4 p.m. tilt between Pope Francis (2-0-1) and Central Catholic (2-1-1).
The tournament, which began in 2014 and has been played each year since (minus the shortened 2020-21 COVID season), is played in memory of Pete Frates of Beverly, the former Prep hockey defenseman and captain who gallantly battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) for more than eight years, raising both awareness and hundreds of millions of dollars to fight the disease, before his passing in December 2019 at age 34.
"We've been pretty fortunate to keep the same four teams in the tournament and the same format since it began," St. John's Prep coach Kristian Hanson said. "Each year these four teams have been ranked at or near the top of the state. It's evolved into the best high school tournament in the state; I say that confidently looking at the teams in it."
To back up his point, Hanson pointed to the fact that one of the four squads that take part in the Frates Tournament each winter has either emerged as Super 8 or Division 1 state champions five teams in the eight seasons that it has been played, and that on four other instances one of the teams reached the state title game before falling.
"That goes to show you the depth of this tournament," added Hanson, whose Eagles have, strangely, won two state crowns during that time (2015 and 2022) but only one Frates title (in December 2015, nine months after their Super 8 victory).
BC High has won the tournament the last three years it has been contested (2018-19-21). Pope Francis won it in 2014 (when it was known as Springfield Cathedral) and 2016, while St. John's Prep emerged victorious in 2015 and Central Catholic did so in 2017.
The Frates Tournament allows the Eagles — who get a different special made sweater to wear each year for this game with 'Frates' on the back — to gauge where they're at as a team, their strengths and weaknesses, and how they match up with the state's best squads.
"If you perform well at the Frates, it gives you the confidence that you can compete for a state title," said Hanson.
Minus nine regulars out with COVID, St. John's Prep lost to BC High in last year's opening round, 5-3. It was one of only three defeats the Eagles would experience all season en route to winning the Division 1 state crown.
Hanson said he watched BC High's recent game against Arlington (a 5-1 loss) and said they're much better than the final score suggests. Coach John Flaherty's team, said Hanson, looked big and were deep, similar to BCH teams of years past.
In last year's Division 1 state tournament, BC High went in with a losing record and was the No. 13 seed before scoring a number of upsets to reach the state semifinals, where they led St. John's Prep 1-0 in the final minute of regulation before the Eagles tied it, then prevailed in double overtime.
"Anyone can win this tournament; I say that in all honesty," said Hanson. "BC High is going to be a contender for both the Catholic Conference and state titles again. Pope Francis basically has everyone back from last season and will be right there at the end, too. And Central is always very good; they could very easily wn this tournament.
"For us, we're playing for Pete Frates, and that means something to our kids," Hanson added of the tournament. "He's a SJP hockey alum and we play for Pete. So when we lose, we feel like we let Pete down."