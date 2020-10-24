Annual Talbot Memorial Walk/Run will take place virtually Sunday

DANVERS — The annual Lynda J. Talbot Memorial Walk/Run, which has given out over $100,00 over the years to help others, will be held virtually this year on Sunday.
“In 2011, our community rallied together for the first Lynda J. Talbot Memorial 5K Walk/Run to honor the life of our mom Lynda J. Talbot after her courageous battle with breast cancer,” said Stacy (Talbot) Bazylinski.
"The first race was a huge success and thanks to so many, this fundraiser has been going strong for the past nine years. We're optimistic that despite these unprecedented times, our community can still come together — even if virtually — to help those in need.”
The Lynda J. Talbot Memorial Fund has helped more than 50 local individuals and families battling cancer. In addition, scholarships have been given out to more than 30 deserving Danvers High School seniors in Lynda's memory, and donations have been made to cancer research organizations.
“Just this year alone, we've donated $20,000 to those in need of support as they battle this horrible disease,” said Julie (Talbot) Donnelly. “None of this would have been possible without the generosity of all our former sponsors and participants. Your commitment to this cause has truly made a difference in people's lives, and for that, we wholeheartedly thank you.”
Bazylinski was 12 and Julie (Talbot) Donnelly was 10 when their mom Lynda was first diagnosed with breast cancer. Twenty-three years after the first diagnosis they lost their mom to cancer, then started the annual walk/run in her name.
Family and friends can sign up by using the link (talbot.racewire.com). In addition to being able to register for the virtual race, they can also use this link to offer support.