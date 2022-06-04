NORTHBOROUGH — The Peabody High baseball team dug itself big holes in win-or-go-home games twice last weekend and roared back to win both times.
So when host Algonquin Regional jumped ahead by five runs early in Saturday's Division 1 state tournament preliminary round game, the Tanners didn't feel buried.
Peabody, the No. 38 seed in a 43-team bracket, got the tying run into scoring position in the fifth only to see Algonquin pitcher James Clark rack up three straight strikeouts. That set the tone of the rest of the game as the No. 27 seed Tomahawks came away with a 6-3 victory.
"Credit their pitcher," veteran Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt said. "He made some big time pitches against our No. 4 and No. 5 hitters to get out of that spot. It felt like 'Here come the Tanners' just like last weekend and that kid bore down to stop us."
Algonquin (11-10) advances to face St. John's Shrewsbury (12-8) on Monday while the Tanners season ends at 10-11.
Clark went five innings and struck out a total of 11 batters with an incredible seven of those punch-outs coming with a runner on third base. A leadoff walk to senior Brendan Smith, who drew three free passes in the game, and a single by senior Jacob Palhares got Peabody going in the fourth.
Senior Justin Powers flared an RBI single to right and Palhares scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-2 but Clark put together back-to-back K's with Powers on third to escape further damage.
It was a preview of things to come. In the fifth, senior Michael Krouse had a leadoff single and senior lefty Joey Raymond clubbed an RBI double over the third base bag to cut the lead to 5-3. After junior Giovanni Guglielmo (3-for-4) beat out an infield single and stole second, the Tanners had a golden opportunity to tie it up ... but Clark slammed the door.
Algonquin added an insurance run on a pair of two out hits in the sixth (their first earned run of the game) and though the Tanners got hits by Josh Sigmun and Guglielmo against Tomahawk reliever Sean Desmond they couldn't score again.
"Down 4-0 after one, we could've folded. We could've let them pound us ... but that's not us," Bettencourt said. "We fought back. We scrapped. We didn't die ... and that's makes me very proud to be the head coach of this team."
That rough first inning ultimately did the Tanners in. A single, an error and a hit batsman loaded the bags but with two out. Powers, Peabody's righthanded ace, got a flyball and appeared to escape the inning unscathed — but it wound up falling in between the center and right fielders to allow two runs to score.
An RBI single by Zach Meehl and an infield error later and the Tomahawks had a 4-0 edge. They added to it in the third when a Tighe Clarke double, Meehl single and a walk loaded the bases with one out and the Tanners couldn't make an out on a grounder for a fielder's choice RBI.
All told, Powers scattered eight hits over six innings. He struck out seven to bring his season total to 63 and conceded only one earned run while stranding nine behind him (six of those in scoring position).
"Justin battled his tail off, all day long. Just like he had all season long," Bettencourt said. "He's given us everything he has in every start this year. He's made so many big time pitches under pressure ... he's been everything you want your ace to be."
Peabody wound up with a 9-8 edge in total hits but went 4-for-19 with a man on base in the game. Cam Connolly had the team's other hit, an infield single in the third.
Bettencourt was proud that his team shook off a late season losing streak to win the James Geanoulis tournament and make the state playoffs for the 27th time in the last 28 postseasons. They were a hard working bunch that played the right way and got the most out of themselves, he said.
"It was one of the funnest seasons we've had in a little while. We won as a team, lost as a team and we got, really, as far as we probably could have. I'm proud of these guys."