DANVERS — The Latin phrase ‘amor fati’ adorns the backs of this year’s St. John’s Prep lacrosse warmup shirts. Miriam-Webster describes it thusly: ‘Love of fate: the welcoming of all life’s experiences as good’.
And right now, both the fates and experiences these Eagles are going through have been very, {em}very good.
The state’s top ranked team put on another master class in winning lacrosse Tuesday evening at Glatz Field, shellacking a very good Needham squad, 16-5, in the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
In the team’s final home game of the season, junior attackman and Johns Hopkins commit Jimmy Ayers led a well-balanced offensive attack with five goals and three assists for a season-high eight points. Classmate Harlan Graber tying his own season best with four tallies of his own.
“I don’t think it’s hit me yet, but I’m sure it will,” captain Tommy Sarni (2 goals, 2 assists) said of the seniors’ last contest on their home turf. “I’m just glad we could get it done one more time with my boys. It’s a special group of guys here.”
St. John’s (20-1), which scored six times in the third quarter to turn a four-goal lead into an eight-goal cushion, moves on to the state semifinals this Saturday (time and location TBA) and will take on the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 Hingham and No. 5 Xaverian. The Eagles defeated both the Harbormen (once) and the Hawks (twice) during the regular season.
After the hosts scored two quick goals, Needham’s zone defense forced the Eagles into more passing and less driving to the net that they’re accustomed to. As such, St. John’s led just 2-1 after one quarter.
“We didn’t shoot very well in that opening quarter-plus,” admitted head coach John Pynchon.
It was 3-2 early in the second before they scored the final three before halftime, then were off to the races after netting another half-dozen in the third.
“(Needham) definitely did a good job playing to their strengths and had a good scout on us,” said Ayers, who increased his team leading total in goals (48), assists (28) and points (76). “We knew how to run our offense to put balls into the net; it was just a matter of us executing. We had a lot of unforced errors early on, but we tightened those up and settled in to start scoring the way we can.”
Graber, who came into the game with 14 goals and seven assists, had one of the best games of his career with his four-goal explosion. It started just 17 seconds in on a pretty feed from senior captain Charlie Wilmot (goal, 2 assists), continued in the second quarter on feeds Rowan Mondello and Ayers, and took another Ayers dish in the fourth quarter to make it 15-5.
“Jimmy feeding me right in front of the crease, that’s a big help,” said Graber, a Wenham native. “Sarni too; it’s amazing to play with both of them.”
“We knew they were going to have a short stick on Harlan right off the faceoff, so we told him ‘Attack that guy right away’,” said Pynchon, whose team has outscored its three postseason foes thus far 47-9. “He scored a great goal to start us off by going right at their guy. That makes it hard for teams to double pole in the midfield against us.”
Lucas Verrier also had terrific showing; the junior midfielder scored twice, assisted on another and was a presence at both ends of the field. Matt Morrow added two goals while defenseman Jackson Delaney and faceoff ace Chris Esposito each had an assist.
Speaking of the Prep defense, they were again sublime, holding Needham’s dangerous Nick Pisano to just two goals. Luca Winter and Nolan Philpott at LSM along with senior classmates Christian Rooney, captains Tim Haarmann and Connor Kelly, Matt DiCara and Delaney were tenacious throughout, and fellow 12th grader Teddy Cullinane (8 saves) was sharp when the situation dictated it.
“A few unforced errors early on led to a few of their goals, but overall we played very well defensively,” said Cullinane, who calls Lynnfield home. “We got the ball up an out pretty cleanly most of the night.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN