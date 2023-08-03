The death of 17-year-old USA Cycling standout and National Team member Magnus White, who was hit and killed by a vehicle during a training run over the weekend, cut deep across the tight-knit cycling community.
Two men from Beverly, Jesse Anthony and Paul Boudreau, certainly belonged to that group.
Anthony, a Garden City native and 7-time national cyclocross champion during his days of riding professionally, now serves as USA Cycling’s Cyclocross director. Boudreau, who has raced cyclocross since 1994, is a Beverly resident and event director of the Gran Prix of Beverly, which White took part in during last year’s second annual event.
“Magnus was becoming increasingly focused and engaged when he raced with the National Team. The Beverly Grand Prix last year was an excellent opportunity for him to experience racing in a well-established cycling community without the pressure of racing at an international competition,” said Anthony, who brought the National Team to Beverly for last year’s Gran Prix. “He showed real maturity at that race by performing his best while also meeting a lot of new people.”
Boudreau, upon meeting White at last year’s event, recalls him being “an interesting athlete to watch”, someone who captured the 2021 junior national cyclocross championship and had also begun to explore mountain biking.
“What I recall last year was meeting a very polite young athlete eager to do his first race of the season,” said Boudreau. “He was full of positive energy and was always smiling — except when he was racing. “He thanked our sponsors and thanked me for holding the event.”
White, who grew up in Boulder, Colorado and was part of the Boulder Junior Cycling Club (“an amazing springboard run by some amazing retired athletes,” said Boudreau), had been racing at the national level since he was 10 years old.
Anthony, using the words “self-motivated, driven and attentive to detail” to describe him, first met the gifted cyclist when White was 16.
“At first he was shy and seemed a bit uncertain about his belonging on the international racing stage,” Anthony recalled. “But over the last year-and-a-half, he really started to find his place, realize that he did belong there, and was asking better questions of myself and the other coaching staff. It was really encouraging to see his growth in that regard — and I knew he was on the right track and receiving good guidance at home that encouraged him in his pursuit of competing at the highest level.”
“He was really beginning to open up and experience a lot of growth as he began performing at a higher level. His engagement with his teammates and the USA Cycling National Team staff showed that he was increasingly learning about himself and the world around him, and he both wanted to grow in that and have an impact on other people’s journeys as well.”
Needless to say, White’s tragic death will be felt for a long time to those who knew, followed and loved him.
“Magnus is already deeply missed by the entire USA Cycling team. Words cannot describe the hole that is left and how tragic it is that we will not get to see his potential unveiled,” Anthony noted. “He was truly inspiring to so many people, even at a very young age. He inspired everyone around him to be their best and also to keep perspective as he was not solely focused on the bike, but also on building strong character.
We will certainly remember him — and I know that his impact will be long-lasting.”
Boudreau expressed similar sentiments.
“I wish I could share more about Magnus. Frankly, I assumed I would have many years to follow his career and get to know him at the start line of GP Beverly and other events,” said Boudreau.
“I’m grateful he was able to race in the Stars and Stripes national champ jersey at Beverly, and saddened that a bright light in cycling was snuffed out.”
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN