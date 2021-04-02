Appreciation: Danvers' Jay Veilleux remembered for his defensive brilliance on the hardcourt 

Jay Veilleux was the Marcus Smart of his day, leading his Danvers High and Salem State basketball teams to conference championships in the early and mid-1970s sparked by his brilliant defensive play.
“Jay could score,” his former teammate and Salem State Hall of Famer, Jon Levine, recalled, “but what he loved most about the game was playing defense. He was as intense a player as I ever saw. He had amazing stamina. He always went 110 percent when he was on the floor, especially when playing defense.
“He thrived playing defense, ideally man-to-man, when the rest of us were always offensive-minded. He’d dive for loose balls whether he was playing a pickup game at Palmer Cove or a big conference game for Salem State.”
Veilleux’s passing recently in his adopted state of Colorado, at age 66, marked the loss of a legendary member of championship-winning basketball teams at Danvers High and Salem State, a captain for both squads.
What made Veilleux unique, as former teammates and coaches gladly shared, is that he got his greatest joy on the court from playing suffocating, disruptive, in-your-shirt defense that got marvelous results.
Dana Skinner, Danvers’ greatest player and the program’s first All-State honoree, marveled at Veilleux’s commitment to the game.
“Jay set the standard the way he played defense down at Plains Park or for his school teams,” said Skinner, who was a Division 2 All-America for Merrimack College and a third-round draft choice of the Celtics. “Personally, I cannot overstate the positive impact Jay had on my development as a player.
"I’d been a baseball player when we lived in Dudley, but as soon as we moved to Danvers and I got to high school age Jay would come to my house in the summer, wake me up, drag me down to the Maple Street School court and he’d beat me up for eight hours playing 1-on-1 fullcourt. He’d also take me over to Salem State for pickup games with his teammates. That’s how I grew as a player.”
Skinner remembered the lesson Veilleux taught him early in their hoop friendship.
“Jay enjoyed taking me under his wing,” Skinner said. ”Jay saw potential in me. He also knew how to put me in my place. One of my first games playing varsity, coming off the bench, I was a sophomore, Jay a senior. I made five or six shots in a row. Then the next possession Jay passed me the ball and I passed it right back to him. Wrong. The next timeout Jay said, ‘If you ever pass the ball back to me, I'll punch you in the face. You’re supposed to shoot it.’”
John McGrath, Veilleux’s coach at Danvers High, attributed his fierce level of competitiveness, particularly on defense, to “his huge heart. Jay never said no to any challenge. You could count on him in any difficult situation on the floor. He might not have a strong offensive game every night, but his play would be notable at the defensive end every game. He’d seem to always lead the team in steals, sometimes in rebounds, even as the point guard. He was always clutch; countless games he turned a loss into a victory.”
McGrath, 88, said Veilleux made his presence known every game due to his audacity.
“He’s as good a defensive player as I ever had in all my years at Danvers (1963-80),” he said. “I can recall vividly the many times he would press his man fullcourt and the ball never got over halfcourt. Jay would have made the steal and taken the ball the other way for an easy two points.”
McGrath noted proudly that Veilleux was among a long line of McGrath-coached Falcons who went on to play college ball, including Jeff Ryback, Jay’s brother Pat Veilleux, Lon Cohen, David Powers, Ed Gieras and Skinner.
“Jay was an outstanding offensive player when the game called for it,” McGrath said. “But it’s understandable he’s remembered first and foremost for his defensive talents.”
Veilleux's brother Pat, a long-time high school coach at Bishop Fenwick (boys) and Danvers High (girls) shared this memory from when Jay starred for Salem State.
“Jay took the game of basketball quite seriously,” Pat said. “One night playing for Salem State at home, he missed the tying free throw at the end and his team lost. Jay was so angry with himself afterward that he ran all the way home to Danvers, then realized he’d left the car back at Salem State, so he ran back to Salem to retrieve it. That’s five, six miles each way. Only Jay ... ”
His big brother was a special inspiration to Pat as well. “He’s the main reason I got involved with basketball,” said his brother. “Just watching him play got me fired up for the game.
"He was like Gorilla Glue on defense. He had an easygoing demeanor with an upbeat attitude, but what intensity and dedication to the game, his only game. He carried his basketball everywhere. He had amazing endurance, wonderful court vision, and if he was guarding you in the game, it was your worst nightmare.”
Another Veilleux brother, Mark, best known for his historic run with more than 600 wins spanning 23 years as varsity softball coach at Endicott College, described Jay as “a coach’s dream. He did the dirty work for his team on the court; the stuff that made all the difference. He played nasty defense that always seemed to get results.
"He was the kind of player you loved if he was your teammate, but hated if he was your opponent," Mark added. "He’d give you every ounce of energy every second he was on the floor. He set a great example for his teammates.”
Jay Veilleux was one of a kind among Danvers High and Salem State’s top basketball players spanning the last 50 years. He was the odd one, the player who got his biggest kicks playing defense; a legacy that won’t be forgotten.
Danvers native Gary Larrabee was a sportswriter for The Salem News from 1971-95 and has closely followed the North Shore sports scene for more than 60 years.
