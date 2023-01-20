When Red Auerbach acquired guard Chris Ford from the Detroit Pistons for Earl Tatum (no relation to Jayson) during the 1978-79 season, Boston Celtics fans were suffering a lousy stretch of losing basketball, languishing in defeat after defeat after the Cowens-Havlicek-White NBA title-winning years of 1974 and 1976.
What’s Chris Ford going to do to make the Celtics a championship team, scores of disgruntled – and spoiled – fans asked. They mumbled under their breath that the former Villanova standout was slow with maybe a half-decent scoring repertoire ... but he couldn’t guard the quick backcourt types making a big impact in the ever-changing league.
Auerbach just chuckled. He saw Ford, who died on January 17, at 74, from a heart condition, as a perfect fit for how he planned to make the Green into a new-generation NBA power.
“Chris was just the ideal get for the rebuilding process,” Red said years later.
It was a stunning rebuild that included drafting Larry Bird and Kevin McHale, acquiring Robert Parish, Danny Ainge and Dennis Johnson in deals and giving Tiny Archibald a chance at hoop resurrection after a major foot injury.
It all added up to three NBA titles in five years for Ford, who lived all his years as a Celtic in Lynnfield with wife Kathy and their four children. Ford’s one title as a player came in 1981 when he served as the perfect complement to point guard Archibald in the starting backcourt.
Auerbach also saw Ford as an intelligent, analytical type who might turn into a good coach some day.
No wonder that after retiring following the 1981-82 season, Ford jumped at the chance to join the Boston coaching staff once K.C. Jones succeeded Bill Fitch as head coach in 1983. That led to Ford playing a pivotal role as a strong voice on the bench alongside fellow assistant Jimmy Rodger when Jones guided the Celtics to championships in 1984 and 1986, as well as NBA Finals losses in 1985 and 1987.
For Ford, who loved the North Shore, it added up to 11 years as an NBA player and 10 years as an NBA head coach, five coaching the Celtics as Bird, McHale and Parish wound down their careers, two each in charge in Milwaukee and Los Angeles (with the Clippers) and a short stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. He also coached Brandeis from 2001 to 2003.
“Basketball has been my life blood along with my family,” Ford told me more than a decade ago. “The game has given us so much. I’ll always be grateful for my early NBA years in Detroit, where I made enough of an impression to draw Red’s interest.”
Former Salem News colleague Mike Grenier and I, who covered the Celtics for two decades, have mourned the passing of too many Celtics greats in recent years, including former Danvers resident Jo Jo White, Dennis Johnson, Tom Heinsohn, John Havlicek, Bill Russell and Paul Silas, among others.
Mike and I had a good working relationship with Ford. Even as an assistant, he was quotable and provided game and personnel insight we might not have gotten from the head man.
The affable Ford even enjoyed a long friendship with former Manchester-Essex athletic director Hardy Nalley, a director of Ford’s summer hoop camp in New Hampshire.
An Atlantic City native, Ford was just a regular guy from New Jersey who evolved into a solid basketball player whose on-court smarts enhanced his raw talent significantly. Larry Bird often spoke of Ford’s court savvy. Ford remains the all-time top scorer at Holy Spirit High School (1507 points) in Absecon, New Jersey. He scored 1433 points in three seasons for Villanova before being the 17th pick in the 1972 NBA draft.
For all of his success in the game, he became a trivia answer to the question: Who scored the first three-pointer in NBA regular-season history? That occurred in Boston Garden on Opening Night on October 12, 1979, against the Houston Rockets, the season after he was named the team’s MVP during a dreadful 29-53 campaign.
Ford, called “Doc” by his Celtic teammates and players, and wife Kathy were visible members of the North Shore community, often seen shopping in the local malls. An accomplished pianist, Kathy gave piano lessons in their home. They also attended all of son Chris, Jr.’s games when he played for St. John’s Prep.
“We had great times in Lynnfield and the area, raising our kids and enjoying all that the region had to offer,” Ford said. “We spent most of our summers on the Jersey Shore, but we loved the North Shore beaches too.”
Gary Larrabee worked for The Salem News from 1971-95 and spent many of those years covering the Boston Celtics.