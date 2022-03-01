Bill Fitch died recently in his suburban Houston home at 89. He may have been unknown until his passing to many Celtics fans, but was admired by us older 'Green Teamers.'
In 1979, Fitch became the first man tabbed as head coach by legendary general manager/president Red Auerbach to come from outside the Celtics' family. Four Celtics family members became coach after Auerbach retired from the bench himself in 1966, and four more Celtics followed as coach after Fitch was fired in 1983.
That fact should tell you all you need to know about Auerbach’s respect for Fitch, who was entrusted with building a new Celtics powerhouse led by rookie Larry Bird.
The ever-serious but often facetious Fitch delivered -- with Bird’s unforgettable help, of course. Fitch led the Celtics to the biggest one-year turnaround in NBA history in 1979-80 as the team went from 29-53 to 61-21, but were unable to advance in the playoffs beyond the Conference finals.
“Yeah, I learned plenty that first year with the Celtics,” Fitch told me, a member of the Celtics media mob in those days, before Season 2 kicked off.
This comment coming from a gent with a large ego, based on nine years as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers (losing the Eastern Conference finals to the Celtics in 1976, 4 games to 2) and three years before that at the major college level (Bowling Green 1 year, Minnesota 2 years).
Auerbach told me long after Fitch was gone that he became sold on the Iowan as a future Celtics coach –- if the situation developed and he could sign him –- after watching him closely during that playoff series in ’76.
The pressure was on Fitch to deliver immediately for Celtics fans, and he did. Year 2 he hit the jackpot, posting a 62-20 regular season record and winning the 1981 NBA title, keyed by a Game 6 road win at Philadelphia in the Conference finals, then beating Houston in the finals in six games.
But a problem was slowly brewing among the players regards Fitch’s coaching style. He had become Captain Video before any other NBA coach, utilizing the relatively new technology to review games all hours into the night, often times with assistant coaches or players or just by himself.
He was often brusque with the players in practice, after games, and when the team traveled. He played no favorites, treated all players equally, and spared no one of his oft-times bristling criticism.
His manner began wearing thin especially with the stars, i.e. Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish. Players wondered how he survived nine years in Cleveland.
Fitch was a terrific coach, but he was not any fun to play for. Sounds like Bill Belichick, eh? He was too serious, with a piercing sarcasm to boot.
Year 3 loomed as another title year after a 63-19 regular season, but this time the Sixers stunned the Celtics in Game 7 of the Conference finals in Boston Garden. Yes, they had won a championship under Fitch, but had had two playoff failures, too.
Year 4 saw a dip in regular season victories (56-26) and a disastrous four-game sweep by the Don Nelson-coached Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. By this time the stars were ready to revolt if Auerbach didn't fire Fitch, so he did -- though he never used that as a reason for the dismissal.
No matter. Fitch was always in demand as an NBA head coach, so he went to Houston and led them to the 1986 NBA Finals where they lost in six games to the Celtics.
It was no surprise when he was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield in 2019. He earned it; an exceptional coach, not always with exceptional talent, who indeed left his mark on the game.
Auerbach had replaced Fitch with assistant coach and Celtic playing great K,.C. Jones, whose mild mannered approach was far more acceptable to the players. They responded by winning the ’84 NBA title in a classic seven-game series with Magic Johnson and the Lakers. They lost the ‘85 Finals to L.A. in six games, then regained the title in ’86 and lost the finals in ’87, again to the Lakers, the year in which masked injuries to McHale and Bird marked the beginning of the end of the Bird-McHale-Parish era.
But it had been a fabulous run. Bird and Company packed Boston Garden for every game for more than a decade, until Bird and McHale retired, and all of it started with nattily attired Bill Fitch in charge.
Fitch coached 12 years in the NBA after leaving Boston, in Houston and for the New Jersey Nets and L.A. Clippers. He won his only NBA title in Boston and handled Bird in the proper fashion his first four years of a masterly NBA career.
Fitch was more fun to cover than to play for. He enjoyed lengthy exchanges with the media after practices and games. He loved to show off his dry wit and intelligence, often making references to historical names and events which required elaboration for us ink-stained wretches. He also remembered our first names, even of those among us who didn’t cover practices or road games until playoff time came. I appreciated that.
Fitch was also the only coach during my 20-year tenure covering then team for The Salem News who sent out Christmas cards to all the regular Celtics media. Nice touch.
It was a short stretch as coach here in Beantown for the Midwesterner, but a historic one in which he probably deserved more credit than he got.
Gary Larrabee, a sportswriter for The Salem News from 1971-95, regularly covered the Boston Celtics during his tenure.