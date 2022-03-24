With the recent death of Jack Nies, at 92, the North Shore golf family has lost one of the best of a group of outstanding players from a golden era of amateur tournament action hereabouts from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
Nies, identified throughout his competitive career with a graceful, slow-motion backswing, was a top-ranked competitor who won a record 10 club championships at his beloved Essex County Club. He won another batch in his earlier formative days at United Shoe (now Beverly Golf and Tennis Club) while playing there with his dad John and mom Blanche.
Nies was also two-time Massachusetts Amateur semifinalist and played in one U.S. Amateur, at Scioto in Columbus.
The former Georgetown University golf captain won the 1947 Massachusetts Junior at Worcester, the 1968 Hornblower Memorial at Plymouth, and the 1994 Massachusetts Seniors at Cohasset.
He is in a rare class of only a few who have the Massachusetts Junior and Senior titles, signifying a remarkably long-term of golf talent retention from the teens into their 50s and 60s.
Nies was one of a horde of terrific players who competed out of ‘The Shoe’ back in the day, including 1960 Mass. Amateur champ Pat Granese, Ray Hansbury, Paul Hoak, Al Raymond, future PGA Tour official scorer Dom Mirandi, Paul Kelley, future PGA pros Sam Videtta and Paul Kirby, Walter Sharis, future three-time Massachusetts Senior champ Tim Holland, Steve Femino, Dick Duffy, Rock Shea, and future nine-time New Hampshire Amateur winner Bob Mielcarz.
He was rated among the North Shore’s players for many decades. That group includes Massachusetts Amateur champs Ted Carangelo and Barrie Bruce, Peter Oppenheim, Ike Fermon, Rich Cunney, Jack McNiff, Jim Deveney, Joe Smidt, three-time State Public Links champ Steve St. Amand, Ken Whalley, brothers Mike and Lou O’Keefe, Burt Page, Mike Cole, Bob Small, Stuart Robbin, John Frithsen, Sharis, Peter Bruni, Cy Kilgore, Neil Frazer and Richie Burke.
Nies was, too, an outstanding two-ball player. He teamed with good buddy Carangelo to win a record 16 Tedesco Cups (gross division), a mark that will likely never be matched. He also won a slew of New England PGA pro-ams with United Shoe head pro Tom Mahan, Jr.
“I loved playing tournament golf from the time I was playing as a junior at The Shoe,” Nies told me. He always enjoyed greeting me as “the mild-mannered reporter from the Daily Planet” and called me “the Superman of golf writers”. Though untrue, I considered it the ultimate compliment.
An only child who grew up in Swampscott he was a golf natural, encouraged by his parents, both of whom were accomplished players. His dad lost in one Massachusetts Amateur final.
“I probably didn’t win as much as I should have individually, maybe because I didn’t care to practice,” he admitted. “But I loved to play and compete. That was me.”
Nonetheless, his competitive achievements are extraordinary. He reached match play at the Massachusetts Amateur 15 times as another example, four more than his father.
“Maybe I relied too much on my driver, but that was the key to my game,” he explained.
He rarely mentioned it, but Nies was plagued by an irritating back ailment for many of his prime golfing years. He usually competed whether the back was bothering him or not.
“That’s partly what made him a great competitor,” said long-time Salem member and occasional course rival Joe Nekoroski. “The way he could overcome any physical adversity he might face and just keep swinging the club. He shot a lot of low rounds in his day.”
Nekoroski remembers the year that he and Nies qualified locally for the U.S. Senior Amateur and traveled to Kansas together to compete at famed Prairie Dunes (1995). “We didn’t play as well as we could have, but we had a great time,” he said.
Of all his great moments in the game, nothing made Nies prouder than when the Essex membership presented him with the Essex Jacket, recognizing Jack’s golf accomplishments and his exemplary role as an ambassador to the game he loved.
“Jack was always having fun on the golf course, but he also knew when to be serious,” recalled Paul Kelley, who often played with Nies in their younger days at The Shoe before Nies moved to Essex and Kelley to Salem CC. “You only had to watch him hit a couple shots to recognize all the talent he had.”
Salem CC member Ollie Cook’s friendship with Nies dated back to 1958. They played plenty of golf together and, with the aforementioned Carangelo, got involved with Mass Golf at about the same time. Carangelo would eventually become president of Mass Golf; Cook his second vice-president.
“They called us the ‘Three Amigos,’” Cook remembered fondly.
“Jack had a fine game that seemingly fit every type of golf course. He had a nice touch around the greens and he could putt with the best of them, but everyone remembered him best for how far he could hit his driver; just amazing and his easygoing personality, a fellow always pleasant to be around.”
Gary Larrabee, a former Salem News sportswriter, has covered golf on the North Shore and beyond for more than 50 years.