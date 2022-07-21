Fred Hammond was a giant among Massachusetts high school cross country/track coaches. Simple as that.
The North Shore has had several other super successful cross-country and/or track coaches over the past 60 years, such as Mike Clancy (formerly Brother Patrician C.F.X), Ray Carey and John Boyle at St. John’s Prep; Ken Spellman at Ipswich; Bill Jenkins at Danvers and Beverly; Ferrnando Braz and George Smyrnios at Peabody; Steve Czarnecki at Bishop Fenwick; and most recently Steve Sawyer at Hamilton-Wenham and Dave Jellerson, also at Beverly High.
Hammond, among the first of these great ones in the region, died June 29, at age 87, following a phenomenal career not only as a track/cross-country coach but also as a teacher and historian.
Hammond was a Beverly boy through and through. He was born and raised in the Garden City, a Beverly High graduate and an inconsequential BHS track athlete (as he modestly shared with me on more than one occasion). It was hardly an indicator of his extraordinary accomplishments to come.
He earned college degrees at Colby College and Boston University, then returned to his hometown to become a legend in more ways than one.
Hammond became a BHS history teacher in 1959, then became head track and cross country coach in 1963 and staying on for 20 years. “I never made a better coaching hire,” athletic director Charlie Walsh confided after his retirement, stepping aside for Roy Norden.
Hammond’s three-season won-lost record seems incomprehensible, but there it is: 354 dual meet wins, 39 defeats and three ties from cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. All were powerhouse Panther programs loaded with amazing talent honed by Fred Hammond.
“I couldn’t take credit for hiring Fred,” Norden once told me, “but I sure as hell can take credit for keeping him in charge of the three programs for as long as he wanted to. He made them as good as any in the state.”
No one knew better than Sawyer, another Massachusetts Track Coaches Hall of Famer, who continues to produce championship teams spanning three seasons at Hamilton-Wenham Regional.
“I admired Fred in many ways,” said Sawyer, who coached Fred and wife Gay’s two sons, Christopher and Bradford. “He was soft spoken, laid back, but he commanded utmost respect from his athletes. He was unemotional, always in control, highly knowledgeable of the intricacies of running, field and track events. He had a wonderful way of handling his kids.”
Sawyer knows of what he speaks. As head of the H-W cross-country and outdoor track programs since 1979 and initiator of the Generals’ indoor track program in 1999, Sawyer’s teams have won 64 Cape Ann League titles, five girls all-state championships and 25 Eastern Mass. division titles.
Hammond, who was in the first group of inductees into the Beverly High Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003, also loved that part of his life keyed on local history. He was connected to the Beverly Historical Society as a student first, then as a teacher and, after retiring from BHS, as a scholar and local historian. Our paths crossed more than once when I spent time at his other beloved BHS researching city history as it related to one of my book projects, and Hammond was always most helpful.
No one was more inspired by Hammond the coach and teacher than John Norris, a distance runner who captained his senior harrier squad for him at Beverly High, then returned to succeed his mentor as coach. Norris coached BHS cross country for 12 years, then coached the Danvers cross country program for 25 years. Later he also served alongside Hammond as an official at Northeastern Conference meets.
“It was stunning,” Norris said, “how he influenced so many of us, his track athletes,” Norris said. “He was a true role model.
“I was always impressed by his demeanor, his patience, his calmness, but also with his intellectual curiosity, his knowledge, his goodness and wholesomeness. He read a lot of the best books about managing track and field athletes, and that paid off with the results he got year after year.”
Norris noted how “his athletes never wanted to let him down. We wanted to succeed for ourselves, but also for him. He made us all feel important, part of his unique personality.”
Hammond was exceedingly proud of his athletes who returned to the sport to give back as coaches, as Norris had. He was also extremely proud of the most recent Beverly High cross country and track coach to join him in the Massachusetts Track Coaches Hall of Fame, the aforementioned Jellerson.
A standout Danvers runner before coming to neighboring Beverly as a coach, Jellerson marveled at Hammond’s success. He ran against Hammond’s teams, in fact, before becoming a Panther coaching legend in his own right.
Since coming to Beverly High in 1990, Jellerson has amassed a mind-boggling 636-73 won/lost record coaching girls teams spanning 90 seasons, including 47 Northeastern Conference titles. The new school year will see Jellerson coaching his 28th cross country team and 34th winter indoor team.
“I think of Fred as an amazing coach, of course,” said Jellerson, “but I think of him as a gentleman first. He earned the respect of every coach and athlete he ever came in contact with by who he was as a person and how he conducted himself: always gracious, always humble.
“I can’t imagine how many lives he has had a positive impact on, both athletes and his students,” Jellerson went on. “Everyone I have ever talked with about Fred had a tremendous appreciation for him. They recognized him as far more than just a Hall of Fame coach. He believed in giving back every way he could; a real credit to his community.”
Indeed, a giant.