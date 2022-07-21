Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 93F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.