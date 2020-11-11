Appreciation: Remembering Heinsohn during years on the Celtics beat

First John Havlicek. Now Tom Heinsohn.
It’s been a terribly sad 20 months for us diehard Celtics fans who were around when these two immortals played for the dynastic Green teams of the 1960s, then when Heinsohn stepped in as coach, with Havlicek one of his star players. Together, they won two NBA titles in the 1970s, which could have easily been four titles instead of two. Heinsohn won eight titles as a player here as well.
While Havlicek faded off into the sunset of 40 low-key retirement years, Heinsohn spent what turned out to be a lifetime, once he graduated from Holy Cross in 1957, as a most visible member of the Celtic family.
Heinsohn died Monday, at age 86, after a 60-plus year stretch as Celtics Hall of Fame player, Celtics TV broadcaster, Celtics coach, No. 1 analyst for CBS telecasts of NBA games, then back as Celtics TV analyst for 30-plus years with Mike Gorman.
No member of the family maintained such a lofty status among Celtics Nation all these years except Red Auerbach.
I was blessed to have covered and enjoyed a good chunk of those Heinsohn years with the Celtics between 1972 and 1990 as a member of The Salem News sports staff. The best of those years was the period when Heinsohn coached the team (1969-1978) and guided his charges to NBA championships Nos. 12 (1974) and 13 (1976).
He had never been a coach upon succeeding the greatest Celtic of them all, Bill Russell (11 NBA titles in 13 years, the last two as player-coach). Many questioned Auerbach’s judgement in taking Heinsohn out of his first TV gig and placing him on the Boston bench. But it proved to be a wise move.
Heinsohn-coached teams won the 1974 title in a Game 7 showdown in Milwaukee, in the process winning three of four road games. Two years later, the Celtics knocked off upstart Phoenix in six games, including the epic triple overtime win in Game 5 in Boston Garden and the clincher back in Arizona less than 48 hours later.
The fiery Heinsohn, from Jersey City, N.J., played and coached as if he always had a chip on his shoulder; something to prove to the doubters. My observations as a courtside chronicler for The Salem News concluded that Heinsohn, all 6-feet-7 inches of him, never allowed the referees to relax. He was always on their cases, even with a 20-point lead with four minutes remaining. That was his nature.
Between his operatic footwork charging up and down the sideline chasing the zebras while lacing the air with profane language that could be heard 20 rows up in the loge seats, Heinsohn was a show unto himself. Despite the two titles and two near-misses in 1973 and 1975, he might've been underrated as a coach.
His assistant, John Killilea (who later settled in Topsfield), seemed to always be nearby to restrain Tommy’s volcanic temper. This can be seen in one of my favorite images of the pair on the sideline at Madison Square Garden during a wild Knicks-Celtics playoff game in 1973.
You really appreciated Heinsohn’s insight and coaching ability after one of his java- and cigarette-fueled jam sessions with Boston beat writers after a playoff series practice. That’s when he let his hair down and maxed out his candor: some of it on the record, much of it off the record.
Besides knowing the game and its many nuances as well as anybody – thanks, Red – Heinsohn’s sense of humor and accompanying belly laugh shook the walls of the best fortified coffee shops. The scribes fell off their chairs regularly, yours truly included.
In recent years, I bumped into him at the Peabody Essex Museum, a favorite of his partner Karen Veinotte, and on the sidewalks of Rockport, where his acclaimed artwork sold regularly in a gallery just off of Bearskin Neck.
He also liked to read about the Celtics teams he played on and coached, which is why he happily wrote the foreword for colleague Mike Grenier’s well received tome about Tom’s NBA title teams from 1974 and ’76, “Don’t They Ever Stop Running?”
Tommy was an original. That’s why we loved him in all his various roles with the Celtics.
###
Gary Larrabee is a former Salem News sports reporter (1971-95) who covered the Celtics for many of those years. Contact him at gary@garylarrabee.com