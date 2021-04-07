Appreciation: St. Pierre remembers John Duff, a pioneer in sports medicine

Nearly 60 years ago, Dr. John Duff became one of the first physicians in the country to include the new concept of sports medicine in his orthopedic surgery practice in Danvers.
His success in this burgeoning field gained him national acclaim and a promising partner 20 years later in former St. John’s Prep star athlete and Harvard football captain David St. Pierre.
A favorite son of Peabody (Duff) teamed up with a favorite son of Salem (St. Pierre) to create the most prominent sports medicine medical group on the North Shore.
Duff retired shortly before 2000 but St. Pierre has carried forth, now in partnership at the same locale on State Road with Dr. Douglas Peterson of Beverly, ably supported for more than 30 years by noted sports physical therapist Mike Lovett. Podiatrist Bill Edgerton rounded out Duff’s exceptional lineup of providers.
Duff’s passing at age 93 on on April 1st was mourned by many, including St. Pierre, whom Duff projected as an excellent candidate for medical school when they first met. Duff was the St. John’s Prep football team’s doctor; St. Pierre was a 17-year-old standout for the Eagles.
“I had an injury and was sent to his office on State Road,” St. Pierre recalled. “What I most remember about that meeting was how enthusiastic John was in taking care of me. He was so upbeat, so positive. He understood I wanted to get back on the field as soon as possible, but he stressed it would happen only when it was safe to do so. I’ve remembered that approach ever since and practiced it.
“I also remember he asked me about my future. The following summer, before I started at Harvard, he asked me if I wanted to observe a surgery. That was quite unusual, I guess, but I’d probably mentioned I had some interest in his field and he saw some potential in me.
“John kept in touch during my undergraduate years at Harvard,” St. Pierre added. “When I told the Harvard football team doctors about John, they both said he was an amazing guy. When I told John I was going to med school, he was pleased. At some point he asked me about going into his practice ... even though that was 10 years down the road.”
In effect, St. Pierre became Duff’s protégé while Duff became St. Pierre’s mentor. And Duff was willing to wait for St. Pierre to finish med school and his residency.
“I wanted to be like John Duff,” St. Pierre said. “He had a powerful, positive influence on me. He was an ideal role model.
“He made the proper care of the athlete a priority. He loved what he did and made himself available whenever he was needed. I learned firsthand how his patients — and their parents — loved him. He took a strong interest in all of his patients, offered all kinds of advice; and at all hours, whenever he was needed.”
Duff had so much confidence in his young, new partner that he asked St. Pierre to “find someone to bring along and join the two of us for the next 30 years,” as St. Pierre recalled.
“That someone became John Kazes, who was with us 29 years before cancer took him much before his time,” St. Pierre said.
Among those influential factors was Duff’s ever-expanding knowledge and his work ethic.
“John never seemed to stop tending to his patients,” St. Pierre said. “He would hold an open clinic — no appointment necessary — on Monday and Tuesday nights, and John Kazes and I would often join him. I liked to think some of his wonderful skill as a surgeon and people person rubbed off on Dr. Kazes and me.”
St. Pierre marveled at Duff’s long-term relationship with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA). “John was a real innovator with the MIAA,” St. Pierre said. “He initiated the ‘no spearing’ policy, the wearing of mouth guards, and mandated waster breaks during practices. John had a huge impact on the safety and science policies that made contact sports safer for the athletes, including equipment improvements.”
The United States Olympic Committee, based in Colorado Springs, enlisted Duff’s talents during summer training sessions and as a member several times of the U.S. Olympic team’s medical staff. Duff also wrote and published a popular book for parents of young athletes.
“John Duff was a pioneer, a leader in everything associated with sports medicine,” St. Pierre, father of Danvers High athletic director Andy St. Pierre and St. John’s Prep football coach/former NFL quarterback Brian St. Pierre, made clear. “I’ve been honored to be connected with him all these years. And our practice is proud to have continued the major commitment to local high school athletics that John established back in the 1960s.”
(Dr. Duff on more than one occasion told this writer that he considers St. Pierre one of his great legacies to the practice of sports medicine.)
“As much as Dr. Duff taught me about orthopedic surgery,” St. Pierre noted, “he also, most importantly, taught me how to run a medical practice and how to deal with people. We had a great give-and-take all these years.”
